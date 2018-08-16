Long awaited advanced green to be installed at Hwy 10 & CR124

Shelburne residents will be happy to know that it was announced, at Monday nights Council Meeting, that after over 12 years of requests, there is finally going to be an advanced green traffic signal installed at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 124 and the Ministry go Transportation are going to foot the entire bill!

Unfortunately, it will only be applicable to the northbound lanes of CR 124 and there is no timeline for its installation, but at least, it is progress and will be a definite benefit for traffic trying to make that turn.

Once the development at that corner has been completed, the Ministry has indicated that the entire intersection will have to be revamped, with turn lanes and new signals, however, in the interim they have acknowledged the need for some assistance to traffic now.

Headwaters Communities in Action

Following this, Council heard three delegations, one from Headwaters Communities in Action and two from developers.

Shirley Boxem made the Communities in Action presentation and updated Council on the many facets and functions of Communities in Action here in Dufferin.

She pointed out that HCIA was primarily a force to move ideas into action within the community and although they did run some programs, that was not the primary goal of the organization.

One of the areas she dealt with was CHATT, or Citizens of Headwaters ActiveTransportation Team, whose purpose revolves around promoting the benefits of active transportation, supporting the establishment of transportation routes and supporting their existence and maintenance. These routes, include both cycling and hiking/walking trails within the region. When asked, she emphasized that all of these trails were operated and maintained, to a large extent by their communities, as opposed to by the County, but that the County did offer support and were producing a comprehensive map of the trails available.

Another facet that she discussed was the Headwaters Farming and Food Alliance and how it was generating interest and impact within Dufferin. Shirley noted that many parents were now commenting on how their children were looking and asking for specific foods when they were in the grocery stores and markets. She mentioned the Food Charter and Farm Fresh projects and the Farm to School programs that were being well received and attended. One part of this was the Local Food Club, local meal in a bag, involving 11 schools and 150 students and has so far put $65,000+ of local produce into the schools!

Other forms of outreach, include administering the Dufferin County Community Grants, Volunteer Dufferin, where communities and organizations can solicit volunteers for events and programmes, and the grouping of social services under one banner to allow for inter organizational support and function.

Flato Developments

Flato Developments Inc. was the first, of the two, developers to present and they shared with Council their comprehensive vision for creating communities as opposed to housing complexes. They touted their current homes in Dundalk and Markham as well as other locations in the province and drew on their commitments to each community to be actively involved in their growth and prosperity.

The presenter, the company president, Mr.Shakir Rehmatullah, stressed that they sourced locally for materials and labour force and believed that in doing so they encouraged and strengthened a feeling of community and created a positive local impact. The company currently owns and hopes to develop lands in the western boundary of Shelburne, which are currently designated as Non-Urban and Natural Environment in the Town’s Official Plan.

At the moment, servicing is the issue with allowing development of these lands but that once this is worked out, the lands will be included in an expanded Settlement Area Boundary.

Owen Green Developments

Next up came local developer Paul Pambianchi, of Owen Green Developments Inc., with a proposal to develop the old Co-Op Building at 124 Owen Sound Street which included offering a permanent home to the Shelburne Farmers Market.

Although the idea was given numerous kudos by the Councillors, there were also numerous questions and concerns. The proposal called for 40 residential suites on the second and third floors and 6 barrier free suites on the ground level, plus commercial areas and parking. One of the concerns was a request, from Paul, to forego the Site Plan Approval process and instead allow the developer to invest that money in the Farmers Market, by giving them free water and power hook-ups and other benefits. However, in the past, Council and the County have had difficulties with this company, resulting in Stop Work Orders and other problems in an existing development on Main Street.

Despite these matters being resolved, in general, Council and in particular the Mayor, were not amenable to allowing them to be exempted from the Site Plan Approval By-law. This stance was confirmed, by a subsequent report from the Town Planner who recommended that no exemption be granted the project.

Overall, Council was very impressed with the proposed development itself and saw many benefits to the Town. They were impressed with the inclusion of barrier free suites and a home for the Market, however there was much to be absorbed in the plan and they voted not to allow an exemption and to address the matter further, in the future.

BIA future

A report was heard from Carol Maitland, from the EDC concerning the current state of the BIA and several options were presented to resolve the issue. As many residents and businesses know, the BIA has been dormant since January and their bank accounts are now managed by the Town.

Ms. Maitland explained that inna recent survey, the participants overwhelmingly supported the continuance of the BIA and so, the presentation to Council was made. It was decided by Council that the correct option was to appoint the EDC as the “Interim Committee” of the BIA and that a paid part time co-ordinator be hired to lease between the EDC and the BIA membership. This position would require 14 hours a week and last until the elections in the fall, at which time the BIA is slated to elect a new Board of Directors. If nothing happens then, the role of the co-ordinator could be extended, or the BIA could be made officially dormant until such time as interest in it is reignited. The BIA accounts, currently hold enough funds to facilitate this approach and therefore no expense would be incurred by the Town.

In other business, the clerk reported that the amount the request for funding assistance, from the Fair Board, for the 150 feet of Mobi-Mat was $1,500 . These mats, facilitate movement over uneven ground for those with disabilities or who use wheel chairs and other such implements. The Fair Board had received a Federal grant earlier in the year for most of the purchase price and were looking to fund the remaining amount of the purchase. In return, the Town would be allowed the use of 50 feet of mat for their purposes, such as at the cemetery . The request was approved. Finally, Council approved a request for a food truck business licence to be operated at 735 Industrial Way.

