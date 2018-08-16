Don’t miss out on what’s going on at Shelburne Public Library

August 16, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

This Sunday, August 19 from 1-4, Authors in the Hills of Mulmur

Tickets are selling quickly for the chance to meet Dr. Brian Chapman, Joanna Goodman, and Scott Thornley at the Foley Barn, 587146, 10th Sideroad, Mulmur. Be sure to reserve yours soon at BookLore, Shelburne Library, at the Mulmur Township Offices, or online by emailing treasurer@mulmur.ca.

Archivist on the Road

The Museum of Dufferin will be back at YOUR Library on Tuesday, August 21st with perhaps their most exciting presentation yet—The Greatest Pandemic in History: The Spanish Flu of 1918. With the 100th anniversary approaching, it’s fitting to learn just how much Dufferin County was impacted by this pandemic. The presentation will take place at 2pm, but we welcome you to stop by before or after for some assistance with your genealogical research, as well. Registration is appreciated.

Coffee, Conversation & Books presents Diane Bator @ Jelly Craft Bakery Wednesday, September 19th @ 7pm

Local author, Diane Bator will be at Jelly Craft Bakery the third Wednesday in September. Come out and ask your questions pertaining to writing mysteries and getting published. Register by calling 519-925-2168.

Dufferin Reads: One Book One County: September 20 @ 6:00 pm

Join your local Librarians and BookLore for a fantastic dinner at Grand Spirits Distillery and meet Bianca Marais, author of Hum if You Don’t Know the Words. You will be amazed to hear about the background of the lives of people during the Soweto uprising in South Africa. A very emotional and powerful story that is a must read!!! Place your holds today.

Teen Scene:

Can you believe this is the last week of 2018’s TSRC?! We have created many things, completed lots of fun challenges, and even learned a few new skills! There is still time to grab the last set of challenges before our finale party Thursday, August 23rd, so drop by YOUR Library and get them! Our 3rd Annual Youth Carnival will see a Minute-to-win it competition, giant games, a BBQ, face painting, and more—you won’t want to miss it!

Check out our upcoming events:

– Carnival- Saturday, August 18th, 10:30am-2:00pm

– *TSRC Finale- Thursday, August 23rd, 4:00-5:00pm

*events require registration

Children`s Programs:

Saturday, August 18th, 2018 we will be concluding our TD Summer Reading Program with a Finale Awards ceremony, and a Carnival! The Finale will begin at 10:30 AM and the Carnival will follow for the rest of the afternoon until 2:00 PM. Stop by and test out our carnival games, face painting, and activities based on all of the passions we have explored this summer. Thank you for using this summer to “Search and Find what you love” with us at YOUR Library!

Tuesday, August 21st – 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM: Book & Babies – Drop in play and social group for parents and children ages 2 and under.

Wednesday, August 22nd, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM: LEGO Club – This group is held all year long and we spend time expanding our imaginations and building skills while working with LEGO, Snap Circuits, and more. Come and try out one of our weekly build challenges and see what it takes to become an Expert Builder. **Reminder that LEGO Club times are changing to 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM in September once our friends return to school.

Friday, August 24th, 10:30 AM: Story Time – Story Time is a drop in program held every Friday morning all year round. Listen to a story and then worked on a themed craft! We also have sensory activities, singing, dancing and more!

A reminder that all Children’s Library Programs will be taking a break for the first two weeks of September, and will resume the week of September 16th – 23rd. This will give everyone a chance to adjust to their new back-to-school schedules.

Readers Comments (0)