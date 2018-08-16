Shelburne Legion News

Well another Heritage Music Festival is over. I would like to thank the Numerous amount of Volunteers that have helped out this weekend and the staff. It takes a lot of thought and preparation to have a 4 day event.

Thank you to the Schooners, Bliss Tropical Cuisine and the Dundalk Fire Department for a successful event last Thursday.

A very big thank you to the people that volunteered on Wing Night (some of them were there from 5pm – 2am).

Thank you to the Ladies Auxiliary for Saturday breakfast and partaking in our float.

In saying that, thank you Kreator and the crew that put the float together to honour our Home Town Hero’s.

Thank you Saturday BBQ Volunteers for working in the heat and making the BBQ successful.

Thank you to 164 Air Cadets for serving the dinner on Saturday night, I have heard nothing but compliments about that meal.

Thank you to the “Dream Team” for Sunday morning breakfast and final kitchen clean up.

Sunday was a Fun Day with Gord McDonald and Wayne Orvis for jamming on the Patio.

Big shout out to Philip Norris for his countless hours volunteering with set up, food preparation and Public Relations.

Thank you to all of those that were behind the scenes with me preparing every meal and picking up all the food.

Thank you to Shelburne Fresh Variety, Besley Farms, Downey Potatoes, Food Land, No Frills and Sysco for all of the food as well as the Beer Store and LCBO. We try our best to keep everything local.

Thank You All for another successful event.

It is with great sadness that we have lost another World War II Veteran David Barr. Dave was a very large part of our branch and Veteran’s Association, he read Flanders Fields at all or our Remembrance services. RIP Ken Baynton, Vickie Coulter and Dave Barr. We will Remember Them. They truly were our Home Town Hero’s.

