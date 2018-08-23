Proceeds raised during 2018 Savour fair to fund popular Farm to School program

August 23, 2018

Written By MARNI WALSH

Proceeds from the 2018 “Savour Fair,” hosted by Landman Gardens and Bakery near Grand Valley, have gone to help fund the Headwaters Food and Farming Alliance’s Farm to School Project – an innovative program which educates Dufferin County students about their food system from farm to table.

This was the third year for the popular Savour Fair, which played host to a wide variety of local food and beverage producers on August 12th. The event provided guests with a taste of local goodness for their entrance fee. The founder of the Fair, and owner of Landman Gardens and Bakery, Rebecca Landman says, “Savour Fair is a celebration of local food and drinks.” Visitors to the Landman farm were invited to sample the best that Headwaters has to offer from local chefs, farms and producers, while shopping in the Farmers’ Market to the music of the Jay Kipps band.

“We hosted over 30 local businesses from breweries to restaurants to artists and musicians,” says Ms. Landman. “We chose to work with HFFA because we love their farm to school workshops. I believe that encouraging kids at a young age to know about where their food comes from, how to cook and how to grow it is very important.”

“We had 150 people come through the event, and although the final number is yet to be determined, we know we raised over $2500 for HFFA,” says Rebecca Landman.

Savour Fair began in 2015, and Ms. Landman says the event has expanded over the years. With a mission is to build awareness, she says “The idea is that we can continue to grow the event with the interest in local food and farming.”

Rebecca Landman says her favourite highlight of this year’s Savour Fair was “the way the event came together so easily.” She says, “All of the vendors were excited to attend and cook for our guests. Everyone commented on the quality of the amazing local chefs, farmers and producers we have in Dufferin.”

Landman Gardens and Bakery grows one acre of organic produce, and currently milks 300 dairy goats, as well as raising pigs, chickens and turkeys. And anyone who has ever visited the Shelburne Farmers’ Market knows all too well the delicious temptation that comes with Ms. Landman’s baking.

In the summer months, you can find Landman Gardens and Bakery at the Shelburne Farmers’ Market Thursdays from 3-7pm at the corner of First and Owen Sound Street. The farm store is open from Easter until Christmas – Wednesdays to Sundays. The unique dry stone Blackhouse restaurant, located on the Landman farm, is available for group bookings of 10-16 people. Visit www.landmangardens.ca for more information on all that Savour Fair and Landman Gardens and Bakery has to offer.

