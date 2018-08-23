Lots of end of summer fun at Shelburne Public Library

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Community in Action

Our market bags, Shelburne Public Library supporting Green Thinking, have been a huge success. Volunteers in the community made the bags, community members donated the fabrics, and we partnered with the BIA market to support their work. Next week will be our last week at the market since our university students will be leaving us to return to school. Briana, Kassandra and Brittany have done an excellent job in promoting our library and our green thinking initiative.

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur – a huge success once again!

The fourth annual Authors in the Hills of Mulmur once again had a sellout audience who found the three authors stimulating and thought-provoking. I’m sure that if you attended and hadn’t read all the books, you certainly will want to do so. There are so many thanks to go around for that day, that I think applauding all those who participated, attended, donated their time and especially the opportunity to once again use the Foley barn should be recognized! See you in a barn, on a farm next year!

Dufferin Reads: One Book, One County

This is our next big event… with one sold out evening on September 13th and another selling out for September 20th. The event will include dinner and a chance to meet the author of Hum if You Don’t know the Words, Bianca Marais. Get your tickets before they are gone for the 20th.

Archivist on the Road

The audience was wowed by the facts on the Spanish Flu this past Tuesday with an excellent presentation by the Archivist, Laura. Keep watching for more details on the next presentation.

Coffee, Conversation & Books presents Diane Bator @ Jelly Craft Bakery Wednesday, September 19th @ 7pm

Local author, Diane Bator will be at Jelly Craft Bakery the third Wednesday in September. Come out and ask your questions pertaining to writing mysteries and getting published. Register by calling 519-925-2168.

Teen Scene:

We had such an enjoyable summer watching the Teens read and complete the challenges set out by the TSRC! By completing the challenges our participants gained points toward the grand prize gift certificates, and the winners will be announced next week!

With school starting back up, our Teen programming schedule will go back to normal. Check out our upcoming events below:

Book Club- Thursday, August 30th, 6:00-7:00pm

TAB Meeting- Tuesday, September 11th, 4:00-5:00pm

Writer’s Café- Thursday, September 13th, 3:30-4:30pm

Music Trivia Night- Tuesday, September 18th, 4:00-5:00pm

Children`s Programs:

We were so excited to see everyone who visited our 3rd annual Youth Carnival! Thank you to everyone who participated in the TD Summer Reading Program, and a big congratulations to George Curry, Zoe Macdonald, Maria Golawski, Matthew Golawski, Al Capogna, and Jared Bouchard who were our big prize winners this year. Awesome reading everyone! Thanks also to Geoff Dunlop, Chair of the SPL Board for his excellent BBQ skills and Home Hardware for the loan of their BBQ.

This week, August 26th – September 1st, will be our last week of Children’s programming before we take our annual fall “back-to-school break”. All Children’s Library Programs will resume the week of September 16th-22nd. This will give everyone a chance to adjust to their new back-to-school schedules.

Tuesday, August 28th – 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM: Book & Babies – Drop in play and social group for parents and children ages 2 and under.

Wednesday, August 29th, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM: LEGO Club – This group is held all year long and we spend time expanding our imaginations and building skills while working with LEGO, Snap Circuits, and more. Come and try out one of our weekly build challenges and see what it takes to become an Expert Builder.

**Reminder that LEGO Club times are changing to 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM in September once our friends return to school.

Friday,August 31st, 10:30 AM: Story Time – Story Time is a drop in program held every Friday morning all year round. Listen to a story and then work on a themed craft! We also have sensory activities, singing, dancing and more!

