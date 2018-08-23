A milestone year for Shelburne Fair Ambassador

August 23, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

“Being a fair ambassador was a huge milestone in my life and something I will remember forever,” says the 2017-18 Shelburne and District Fair ambassador Emma Holmes. Emma will complete her year as ambassador when the 2018-19 ambassador is crowned at the fair’s opening ceremony on September 14th.

Emma says, “The best thing about being fair ambassador for a year is being able to represent my Agricultural Society. The highlight of my experience was the OAAS Convention and the CNE. Both of these events were great experiences and I learned a lot about growing the topic of agriculture and how to get the most out of being an ambassador, as well as meeting many wonderful ambassadors from around Ontario.”

Emma competed with more than 50 contestants over three days at the CNE. Finalists were interviewed and judged on a wide range of criteria including: knowledge of the CNE and Canadian agriculture, poise, self-confidence, public speaking and overall impression. Vanessa Riddell representing Milverton Agricultural Society was the winner of the 47th annual Ambassador of the Fairs Competition.

“As it was my first time at the CNE, I enjoyed seeing how the event incorporates rural and urban, and all the special things the CNE offers,” says Emma. “I made so many new friendships with other ambassadors and learned a lot to bring back to my Ambassador Committee.”

“The experience of being ambassador has benefited me in so many ways,” she says. “Not only have I improved my public speaking skills, but I have become more confident talking to others about my fair and agricultural society. Also, I have gained many new friendships with girls all over the province that will last a lifetime.”

Her year as ambassador has also taught Emma “how many people outside of rural Ontario don’t know about agriculture.” She says, “It is our role as ambassadors to connect and teach urban Ontario about agriculture and how they can get involved.”

Emma encourages other young people wanting to follow in her footsteps to “have fun” with the opportunity. “The year goes by so fast, so soak it all up,” she says. “Also, stay in touch with other ambassadors, as they will become some of your best friends and you can relate to each other so well.” Also, says Emma, “Promote agriculture everywhere you go.”

“I believe it is very important to be teaching young people the importance of agriculture,” says Emma, “as it is not talked about enough.” She says, “We need to be teaching kids where their food comes from and all the things agriculture provides for us. There is a large disconnect these days between the public and farmers. We need to start teaching the younger generation about agriculture to close this gap and to show people how important agriculture is.”

“The Shelburne Fair will always hold a special place in my heart,” says the young ambassador. “I have so many memories there – from entering exhibits when I was younger to being the second person in the Shelburne Agricultural Society’s history to hold all three ambassador titles — Princess, Junior Ambassador and Senior Ambassador.” I would once again like to thank the Shelburne and District Agriculture Society for this honour, and to encourage young people to compete for ambassador as it is a once in a lifetime experience.”

Readers Comments (0)