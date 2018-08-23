Shelburne Soccer hosts annual season-end gala festival

August 23, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The soccer pitches at Greenwood Park in Shelburne were filled all day long during Shelburne Minor Soccer’s annual season end gala on Saturday, August 18.

All house league divisions played games through the day and enjoyed other activities on site between matches.

“Today is our Gala day, year end tournament. All of our house league teams are playing today,” explained Club president Tricia Field. “We have between 300 and 350 players today.”

Teams ranged from the smallest players, three and under, up to the U12 division.

While the little tykes have their own special field the older kids, the U12 teams, played on the main soccer pitch at the park.

The under 6, 8, and ten, division teams play on a half size field more suitable for their size and generated a lot of enthusiasm during play.

Between games the kids relaxed by taking part in different activities provided by the soccer club.

The soccer season got underway in May and has been going on all summer long providing local kids with a great outdoor summer activity.

As always, local business take part through sponsorship of teams.

Readers Comments (0)