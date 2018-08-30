Police warn about door-to-door salespeople in Shelburne

August 30, 2018 · 0 Comments

Shelburne Police received a report last Thursday evening (August 23rd 2018) that a group of door-to-door sales people were knocking on doors wanting to sell water heaters.

The information provided to police was that these sales people were quite aggressive in their tactics, and at one home were observed opening an unlocked front door of a home after the door was not answered. The sales people were met by the home owner’s three dogs, and did not enter.

As of March 1st, 2018, Ontario has banned unsolicited, door-to-door sales of certain household appliances to better protect consumers from aggressive and misleading contracting at home.

Businesses will only be able to enter into a contract in the consumer’s home if the consumer has contacted the business ahead of time and invited them into their home for the purpose of entering into a contract. Contracts that are in violation of the new rules relating to door-to-door contract solicitation will be considered void, and consumers will be able to keep the goods and services with no obligations.

The new rules will apply to: air cleaners, air conditioners, air purifiers, duct cleaning services, furnaces, water filters, water heaters, water purifiers, water softeners, water treatment devices, and bundles of these goods and services.

Shelburne Police continue to investigate this matter and are encouraging residents to always lock their doors when they leave for the day. “It is important for residents, or neighbours who are witnessing these door to door sales to call police right away. That allows police to intercept and easily identify the sales people and the companies who are not adhering to these new laws”, states Sgt. Paul Neumann.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Orangeville Chief’s Award

A St. Thomas man has been honoured by the Orangeville Police Service (OPS) for the role he played in saving a local resident’s life back in April.

Bradley Payne, a 26-year-old hydro worker, was presented with the Chief’s Award Certificate in a special ceremony held at an Orangeville Police Services Board meeting on Aug. 9, recognizing his efforts during a “distressing incident” at a downtown restaurant in the spring.

Back on April 16, at approximately 9:40 p.m., OPS was called to a local restaurant to assist EMS with 47-year-old Bill Ferguson, who had been rendered unconscious after choking on food he was eating and at one point stopped breathing. Officers arrived to find Mr. Payne performing CPR on Mr. Ferguson.

Paramedics soon arrived on scene. They continued CPR, while also administering a defibrillator shock. Mr. Ferguson began breathing on his own and was transported to hospital for further treatment.

Mr. Payne, who was in the Orangeville area assisting with the restoration of power lines after a recent ice storm, is credited with saving Mr. Ferguson’s life.

“This is truly a good news story. Mr. Payne is a true hero. His quick actions ultimately saved the life of another person. This award is a small token of appreciation for this selfless efforts,” said Orangeville Police Chief Wayne Kalinski.

Teens charged

Two Caledon teenagers have been charged with several weapons charges after a traffic stop in Brampton turned up two handguns.

On Aug. 24, officers from the Strategic Tactical Enforcement Policing (S.T.E.P.) Unit conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Tomken Road and Steeles Avenue in the City of Brampton.

As a result of their investigation, two young men were arrested at the location at which time it was discovered that they were in possession of firearms.

An 18-year-old man from Caledon, was charged with eight firearms related offences along with a 17-year-old boy from Bolton who was charged with eight firearms related offences and one charge under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The pair were held for a bail hearing on August 25 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Readers Comments (0)