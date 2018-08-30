Shelburne Library News

August 30, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Library Literary Event: Sunday, September 16, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Gail Bowen will be our featured author at one of our “famous” Library Literary events; come join us as Gail features her latest book, A Darkness of the Heart. Once again, the Book Cooks will delight your palate with more of their special treats. Please call the Library at 519-925-2168 to register. This is a free event but registration is important.

Our Poppy Garden for Remembrance project is well under way, with 350 poppies created to date. Help us reach our goal of creating 1000 knit or crochet poppies to mount in special portable display planters that can be used anywhere that there is a service of remembrance of our veterans. Drop by YOUR Library to pick up a kit.

Archivist on the Road

Last week Laura engaged us with stories and facts on how Dufferin County was impacted by the Spanish Flu in 1918. Next month we will see MoD back on Tuesday, September 18th for Donation Day, where you will be able to donate artefacts, photographs, and documents pertaining to Dufferin County to the Museum. If your item is larger than a bread box, bring in a photo of the item instead.

Teen Scene:

Last week was the Finale of 2018’s Teen Summer Reading Challenge, where one final challenge was issued to Teens: create vegetable sushi! Some participants had never tried sushi before, and courageously tried it (they were rewarded shortly after with candy sushi)! The grand prize gift cards were also distributed to the top three participants. Plans for next year’s TSRC are already underway, but for now, check out this month’s Teen events below.

Upcoming events:

– Tuesday, September 11th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

– Thursday, September 13th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café

– Tuesday, September 18th, 4:00-5:00pm- Music Trivia Night (registration required)

– Thursday, September 20th, 3:30pm-4:30pm Writer’s Café

– Thursday, September 27th, 6:00-7:00pm- Book Club

Children`s Programs:

All school-aged Children’s Library programs will be on a back-to-school break but will recommence the week of September 16th – 22nd, 2018. Books & Babies will be taking a one week break, but will return to our regular schedule on Tuesday, September 11th, 2018 from 10:00 am – 11:00am.

