GBABO Looking for b-ball referees

August 30, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

As basketball continues to grow as a sport across both Ontario and Canada there is a growing need for referees to officiate at games.

The Guelph Board of Approved Basketball Officials (GBABO) which covers all of Wellington and Dufferin counties is searching for new basketball officials for the upcoming 2018 / 19 season that commences in September.

Experience is not required as a training program is in place.

The On-court Training program is tutoed by experienced officials in conjuction with regularly scheduled meetings for all referees. The focus is on practical training.

Learning opportunities, equipment, rule books, expectations and other important areas are full covered in the sessions.

Last year the GBABO covered over 2000 games, many in North and Central Wellington and in Dufferin County.

Referees cover games from university through high school / rep, and house league.

Players, coaches, fans, fomer referees, interested spectators, and university and college students are welcome.

The only requirement is a candidate must be at least 16 years old and be enthusiastic about learning the referee side of the game.

There are many good reasons to become a referee.

The first meeing of the season is at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic high School on Westmount Rd, in Guleph on Monday, September 10, at 7:00 p.m.

If interested or for more information, contact Rusty Lovelock at 519-821-3013.

Readers Comments (0)