Busy Labour Day long weekend for Shelburne Police

The Shelburne Police Service had a busy Labour Day long weekend on the roads. As well as dealing with many calls for service, Shelburne police laid 88 traffic related charges.

The charges are as follows: 60 Speeding, 12 Fail to surrender insurance card, 3 No currently validated permit, 1 Disobey sign, 2 Disobey stop sign, 1 Prohibited heavy truck, 1 Drive without proper headlights, 1 Drive no licence, 1 Drive while under suspension, 2 Drive motor vehicle with improperly displayed plate, 1 Fail to yield to through traffic, 1 Fail to surrender permit, 1 Drive with seatbelt removed, 1 Red light- fail to stop

The Shelburne Police Service encourages safe driving practices, as well as, the importance of wearing seatbelts and ensuring that children are fastened in car seats properly. Seatbelts save lives and it is mandatory for everyone to wear them.

Local forces team up for ride campaign

Shelburne residents may have noticed an Orangeville police vehicle in town on the Friday and Saturday nights of the long weekend and that is because the Shelburne Police Service and the Orangeville Police Service participated in a joint R.I.D.E. initiative to reduce impaired driving over the Labour Day weekend.

Sixteen hours of RIDE were conducted over August 31st and September 1st with eight hours in Shelburne and eight hours in Orangeville. Approximately 1000 vehicles were checked over the two nights resulting in two drug related charges and one Highway Traffic Act violation. No impaired driving charges were laid, which “Is a win” according to Shelburne Police Media Relations Officer Jennifer Roach. PC Roach also states that “This is a positive sign that we are reaching people. However, we still have a lot more people to reach with our message. We encourage everyone, regardless of whether they are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, to find a safe ride home. Take a cab, walk or stay overnight”.

Police investigate four-vehicle

collision on County Road 109

On Tuesday September 4, 2018 at 4:49 pm, Dufferin OPP were dispatched to a 4 vehicle personal injury collision on Dufferin County #109 between County 25 and Amaranth East Luther Town line in Amaranth Township.

Dufferin EMS and Grand Valley Fire Department responded as well.

Preliminary Investigation reveals that a tractor trailer,Sport Utility vehicle and 2 Pickup trucks collided.

Four occupants were taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid. At this time. The road will be closed for several hours to allow for a fuel spill as result of the collision.

Canada-wide warrant issue

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of parole.

Ronald Countryman, 57-years-old, caucasian male, 173 cm tall (5’8”), 90 kg (198 lbs) with a shaved head and hazel eyes.

He is serving a ten year, two month sentence for Operate a Motor vehicle Disqualified, Impaired Driving, Possession of Stolen Property. He has five previous federal sentences.

The offender was last observed in the Sault Ste. Marie area and frequents shelters and food banks. It is believed he is travelling west to avoid his capture and has mentioned Winnipeg as a final destination.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

