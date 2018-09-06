Gail Bowen coming to Shelburne Library on Sept. 16

September 6, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Library Literary Event

Sunday, September 16, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Gail Bowen will be our featured author at one of our “famous” Library Literary events; come join us as Gail features her latest book, A Darkness of the Heart. Once again, the Book Cooks will delight your palate with more of their special treats. Please call the Library at 519-925-2168 to register. This is a free event but registration is important.

Coffee, Conversation & Books

YOUR Library will be hosting local author, Diane Bator, at Jelly Craft Bakery on Wednesday, September 19th @ 7:00 pm. Diane has a number of passions, one of which is authoring mystery books– something many of our patrons enjoy reading! Stop by to meet the author, chat about mysteries, and enjoy some tasty treats. Registration is appreciated, and you can do so by calling 519-925-2168.

Archivist on the Road

The Museum of Dufferin will be back on Tuesday, September 18th for Donation Day, where you will be able to donate artefacts, photographs, and documents pertaining to Dufferin County to the Museum. If your item is larger than a bread box, bring in a photo of the item instead.

Teen Scene:

Good luck to our Teens on their first week back to school. Teen programming is taking a short break this week as we gear up for a Fall full of events. Check out the upcoming events below:

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, September 11th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting, Thursday, September 13th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Tuesday, September 18th, 4:00-5:00pm- Music Trivia Night (registration required), Thursday, September 20th, 3:30pm-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Thursday, September 27th, 6:00-7:00pm- Book Club

Children`s Programs:

All school-aged Children’s Library programs will be on a back-to-school break, but will recommence the week of September 16th – 22nd, 2018. Books & Babies will return to our regular schedule on Tuesday, September 11th, 2018, from 10:00 am – 11:00am.

New Books:

Fiction:

The punishment she deserves by Elizabeth George

Becoming Belle by Nuala O’Connor

The money shot by Stuart Woods

Someone to wed by Mary Balogh

The breakers by Marcia Muller

Tailspin by Sandra Brown

The third hotel by Laura Van Den Berg

Serpentine by Laurell K. Hamilton

When we found home by Susan Mallery

The distance home by Paula Saunders

Bibliomysteries, volume two edited by Otto Penzler

Our homesick songs by Emma Hooper

The prisoner in the castle by Susan Ella MacNeal

Four funerals and maybe a wedding by Rhys Bowen

The Washington decree by Jussi Adler-Olsen

Don’t eat me by Colin Cotterill

The Saturday night ghost club by Craig Davidson

Up from freedom by Wayne Grady

Good luck with that by Kristan Higgins

The Daisy children by Sofia Grant

The husband hour by Jamie Brenner

Toucan keep a secret by Donna Andrews

Non fiction:

How a decade of financial crisis changed the world by Adam Tooze

One-day room makeovers by Martin Amado

The RealSimple method to organizing every room by the editors of RealSimple magazine

Run fast. Cook fast. Eat slow by Shalane Flanagan

Unshakable hope by Max Lucado

The younger next year back book by Chris Crowley & Jeremy James

Travels with Foxfire by Phil Hudgins

