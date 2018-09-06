Gail Bowen coming to Shelburne Library on Sept. 16

September 6, 2018 · 0 Comments
Written By ROSE DOTTEN
Library Literary Event
Sunday, September 16, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Gail Bowen will be our featured author at one of our “famous” Library Literary events; come join us as Gail features her latest book, A Darkness of the Heart. Once again, the Book Cooks will delight your palate with more of their special treats. Please call the Library at 519-925-2168 to register. This is a free event but registration is important.
Coffee, Conversation & Books
YOUR Library will be hosting local author, Diane Bator, at Jelly Craft Bakery on Wednesday, September 19th @ 7:00 pm. Diane has a number of passions, one of which is authoring mystery books– something many of our patrons enjoy reading! Stop by to meet the author, chat about mysteries, and enjoy some tasty treats. Registration is appreciated, and you can do so by calling 519-925-2168.
Archivist on the Road
The Museum of Dufferin will be back on Tuesday, September 18th for Donation Day, where you will be able to donate artefacts, photographs, and documents pertaining to Dufferin County to the Museum. If your item is larger than a bread box, bring in a photo of the item instead.
Teen Scene:
Good luck to our Teens on their first week back to school. Teen programming is taking a short break this week as we gear up for a Fall full of events. Check out the upcoming events below:
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, September 11th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting, Thursday, September 13th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Tuesday, September 18th, 4:00-5:00pm- Music Trivia Night (registration required), Thursday, September 20th, 3:30pm-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Thursday, September 27th, 6:00-7:00pm- Book Club
Children`s Programs:
All school-aged Children’s Library programs will be on a back-to-school break, but will recommence the week of September 16th – 22nd, 2018. Books & Babies will return to our regular schedule on Tuesday, September 11th, 2018, from 10:00 am – 11:00am.
New Books:
Fiction:
The punishment she deserves by Elizabeth George
Becoming Belle by Nuala O’Connor
The money shot by Stuart Woods
Someone to wed by Mary Balogh
The breakers by Marcia Muller
Tailspin by Sandra Brown
The third hotel by Laura Van Den Berg
Serpentine by Laurell K. Hamilton
When we found home by Susan Mallery
The distance home by Paula Saunders
Bibliomysteries, volume two edited by Otto Penzler
Our homesick songs by Emma Hooper
The prisoner in the castle by Susan Ella MacNeal
Four funerals and maybe a wedding by Rhys Bowen
The Washington decree by Jussi Adler-Olsen
Don’t eat me by Colin Cotterill
The Saturday night ghost club by Craig Davidson
Up from freedom by Wayne Grady
Good luck with that by Kristan Higgins
The Daisy children by Sofia Grant
The husband hour by Jamie Brenner
Toucan keep a secret by Donna Andrews
Non fiction:
How a decade of financial crisis changed the world by Adam Tooze
One-day room makeovers by Martin Amado
The RealSimple method to organizing every room by the editors of RealSimple magazine
Run fast. Cook fast. Eat slow by Shalane Flanagan
Unshakable hope by Max Lucado
The younger next year back book by Chris Crowley & Jeremy James
Travels with Foxfire by Phil Hudgins
