Cyclist injured in collision in Shelburne, police caution to share the road safely

In the late afternoon in Wednesday August 29th, Shelburne Police together with Dufferin County Paramedic Services, and Shelburne District Fire Service responded to a collision on at an intersection on Greenwood Street. The collision was between an SUV and a cyclist.

The cyclist suffered injuries from the collision but thankfully they were not were not overly serious. The collision resulted in some significant damage to the SUV. The teenage cyclist was charged by Shelburne Police with Fail to Yield to Through Traffic.

“Shelburne Police is reminding both cyclists and drivers to share the roads safely. Both cyclists and drivers of motor vehicles need to follow the rules of the road, and need to be respectful of each other”, states Sgt. Paul Neumann.

Cyclists are reminded that they are accountable to the rules of the Highway Traffic Act. This includes:

• stopping at all stop signs and stop lights

• signaling using arm signals to indicate stopping or turning

• having a rear red light or reflectors on the bike

• using a head light at night

• riding on the same side of the road as motor vehicles travel so they travel with traffic – not against it

• yield right of way

• ensuring the bike is in good working order including proper tires and properly working brakes

• everyone is encouraged to wear an approved bike helmet, but it is the law that everyone under 18 wears a helmet

Motorists are reminded:

• not to pass a cyclist unless they can pass using the opposing lane safely. Don’t “squeeze by” the cyclist.

• Take a moment to assess the speed of a bicycle. They can move at similar speeds to cars in town

• Give the cyclist the right of way the same way you would another motorist

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

