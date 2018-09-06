Christian Perspectives: It’s a new season

September 6, 2018 · 0 Comments

It’s a new season …in Shelburne. Summer is having a brief celebration before welcoming the fall. We look forward to a great season ahead. We welcome new beginnings…a fresh start. There may have been activities that we were not able to enjoy because of time and circumstance. However,we can look ahead to new opportunities as well as a second chance at fighting procrastination.

At the end of September, Savour Shelburne is back in town. It’s also back to school time. Fall and winter shopping ads are everywhere. As the seasons change, we change. Yet, we can still commit to that forgotten New Years resolution… Visit that relative or text that acquaintance. Planning ahead for a sumptuous thanksgiving could possibly be the very time when success for you is manifested.

So let’s not let the failures or disappointments of past seasons determine how we live, going forward. Lift your chin off your chest. When one door is closed another opens. Have faith. Faith is seeing the result before it happens. If you can believe it, then you can begin to see it… before you see it. In other words, as you focus on your goals you will find yourself visualizing the end result. Jesus Christ said it so eloquently in Mark 9:23.”If you can believe, all things are possible. Believe in Him. Trust in His Word. Lean on His understanding. Acknowledge Him in all your ways because He is your help who will direct your decisions. A new season is coming for you. A new day. Be encouraged as you boldly step into it.

Pastor Gavin Sullivan

Primrose Christian Centre

Readers Comments (0)