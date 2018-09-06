New coach on the bench for the Shelburne Muskies

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With tryouts slated to get underway this weekend, the Shelburne Senior Muskies are gearing up for the 2018 / 19 season.

The squad will be battling 13 other teams in the League this year and there’s a new head coach on the bench.

Former player, Tyler Hogan, will be in place as head coach replacing Dave Ritchie who had to step down due to other commitments.

Hogan has coached in in the Toronto league and is a former Junior player as well as Muskie for the past seven years. Hogan will be trading in his skates to run the Shelburne bench.

“Dave Ritchie, who was looking to coach had work commitments this year,” said Muskies GM Barry Trood. “So he had to step out. Tyler has been coaching in the Greater Toronto Hockey League and he’s been a player with the Muskies for the last seven or eight years. He’s been looking for a new challenge. He knows the team and he knows what needs to be done – he knows the players. It will be a bit of a transition for him.”

The pre-season will start with the tryouts over three sessions.

Trood said they are expecting a good number of returning players as well as some new ones entering senior hockey for the first time.

“We haven’t signed any players yet,” Trood said. “The tryouts start this coming Sunday. We’ll start signing players at that point. We have a good core of players that are returning to the team. Obviously with the transition to a new coach it’s only fair that they have to earn a spot on the team.”

Trood said “Good community support” is a major factor in the team’s success. The Muskies routinely have a core group of fans that show up at games to cheer the team. That, and the fact the the Club has a good executive who are ‘consistent’ add to the Muskies success.

With the Orangeville Junior team not returning to the ice this year, the Muskies are the only high level competitive team remaining in Dufferin County.

“It’s a very competitive League,” Trood said. “Everyone is chasing Clinton (Radars) who have won it three years in a row.”

The Clinton team plays in a different division so the Muskies have never met them, but this year they will be scheduled to meet.

The Muskies season will get underway on October 5, when they travel to Shallow Lake to take on the Crushers.

The Shelburne home opener will take place on Saturday, October 13, when they host the Elora Rocks. Game time is 8:00 p.m.

Muskies looking for players for 18/19 season

It’s getting close to hockey season and the Shelburne AA Muskies are getting ready for another exciting season on the ice.

The Muskies are looking for some new player to join the roster.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be a Muskie, come out and show your skills at the Club’s pre-season tryouts.

The Muskies have three dates set up for players to showcase their skills.

Tryouts for the 2018 / 19 start on Sunday, September 9, at 5:00 p.m.

Session two will take place on Tuesday, September 11, at 8:00 p.m.

The third session will get underway on Sunday, September 16, at 5:00 p.m.

All tryouts will take place at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex in Shelburne.

The team is looking forward to an exciting year of hockey.

General Manager, Barry Trood, has announced that there is a new head coach on the bench this season. Tyler Hogan, will head up the coaching staff this year.

The Muskies have two road games to open the season before hosting their home opener.

Opening night will take place at the CDRC when the Muskies host their long time rivals – The Elora Rocks – on Saturday, October 13.

The home opener is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

