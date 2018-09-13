Shelburne Library News – lots of events on the horizon

September 13, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Library Literary Event

Sunday, September 16, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Gail Bowen will be our featured author at one of our “famous” Library Literary events; come join us as Gail features her latest book, A Darkness of the Heart. Once again, the Book Cooks will delight your palate with more of their special treats. Please call the Library at 519-925-2168 to register. This is a free event but registration is important.

Dufferin Reads: One Book, One County – Sold Out!

This is our next big event… with one sold out evening on September 13th and another selling out for September 20th. The event will include dinner and a chance to meet the author of Hum if You Don’t know the Words, Bianca Marais.

Archivist on the Road –Donation Day

The Museum of Dufferin will be back on Tuesday, September 18th for Donation Day, where you will be able to donate artefacts, photographs, and documents pertaining to Dufferin County to the Museum. If your item is larger than a bread box, bring in a photo of the item instead.

Coffee, Conversation & Books presents Diane Bator @ Jelly Craft Bakery Wednesday, September 19th @ 7pm

Local author, Diane Bator will be at Jelly Craft Bakery the third Wednesday (September 19) in September. Come out and ask your questions pertaining to writing mysteries and getting published. Register by calling 519-925-2168.

Teen Scene:

After a short break, Teen programming is back in full swing for the fall. Writer’s Cafe has returned on Thursdays from 3:30-4:30pm, where Teens can use the time to work on homework, creative writing projects of their own, or one of ours. This program is drop-in, so no registration is necessary. Our TAB has also been back at work planning some interesting fall events, the first of which is the Music Trivia night, Tuesday, September 18th, 4:00-5:00pm. Here teams of music aficionados will be able to use their skills to compete in this friendly, game show-style competition on music knowledge. Teens can register by calling 519-925-2168 or dropping by the circulation desk. We also have several copies of this month’s book club pick, “The Angel Experiment” by James Patterson available for those who wish to give Pizza & Pages a try! Check out the full list of Teen events below:

Thursday, September 13th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café. Tuesday, September 18th, 4:00-5:00pm- Music Trivia Night (registration required). Thursday, September 20th, 3:30pm-4:30pm- Writer’s Café. Thursday, September 27th, 6:00-7:00pm- Book Club

Children`s Programs:

Children’s programs have resumed this week, here is the schedule for the coming

school year. You will note a change in our Paws to Read schedule.

Paws to Read: TUESDAYS, 3:39 – 4:30 starting September 18th

Sign up for one of the 15-minute time slots in order to reserve the space for your child. This is a comfortable unique and special opportunity for children to practice reading to Mac, a therapy dog specifically trained to respond to children in a safe environment.

Books and Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am.

This is a drop inprogram for children ages birth- 2 with their parents. Your child can enjoy time in a safe and calm environment, meeting other babies and toddlers in the same age group.

LEGO CLUB: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm.

This club is available for any children 6 years and up to explore their building skills, and attempt our weekly build challenges. Snap Circuit kits are also available for children who want to explore creating electrical circuits in a safe way. This is a drop in program, no sign up necessary.

Story Time: Friday Mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am.

Story Time is a place where your child can sing, dance, and explore all of the sensory activities we have to offer. Each week includes music, a story, a craft, and more. Drop in for some fun!

