Shelburne Legion News

September 13, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By LESA PEAT

I would like to share with all of you a experience I had on Friday night past. It was a wing night and all of our Volunteers were working very hard. When I came out to turn the fans on, I saw two children crawling under the tables and a third pushing the chair on them. I asked them to stop and told them their area was the dance floor.

I asked our bar stewards to keep a eye on the children and if they were found running around to ask them to stop and to remind the parents that the children must be under control at all times. After the bar steward made the announcement on the mic the Father of these children came up and said “that is a ridiculous rule and the only reason why they come is so that the kids can run around”. They were told to not go on the blocked off stage area because the band was setting up. The Father then said “Move your band”.

At that point the bar steward asked me to speak to him. I tried, but there was no reasoning with this man, he truly believed that the kids were doing nothing wrong. I reminded him of the liability if they fell and the fact that they are disturbing other people.

He would not let me speak, he kept interrupting and saying that I was going to lose his business. We do believe the Children are our future and that they are welcome to come and enjoy wings and play on the dance area. I have stressed this point numerous times by news paper, bulletins on the tables and vocally that it is up to the parents to keep the children from running around. I will not let this one parent ruin it for the rest of the families that like to come in, so I asked him to leave.

On a lighter note THANK YOU TO ALL OF THE VOLUNTEERS that helped out with a very busy weekend. Wings were great, the Golf tournament and dinner was amazing and the Sunday morning breakfast was wonderful.

Our up coming events are Johnny Cash Ring of Fire Tribute on Friday Sept 14th. Congratulations to Comrade Dave MacIntyre and Comrade Nikki Williams on their wedding this weekend. September 29th we are having a Good Old Fashioned Barn Dance with DJ Rod West there will be a minimum $5.00 donation at the door.

