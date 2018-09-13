Sports

Shelburne Jr. Schooners Mites win Bluewater championship

September 13, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

After a successful season, the Shelburne Jr. Schooners Mites team capped off the season by winning the Bluewater District Minor Softball Association championship during a tournament held in Shelburne on August 18.

The Mites went into the tournament after completing a stellar regular season that saw them finish in second place with a 7-3 record.

The team is a mixed squad with boys and girls ages eight to ten and had members that were playing their first as well as come veterans who have been playing the sport since they could walk.

The travelling team plays fast-pitch style ball so players learn the skills it takes to track a ball coming across the plate.

On tournament day the team put out their best effort to win all three games and claim the championship.

Visiting teams included squads from Markdale, Nottawa, and Dundalk.

The squad was led by some great pitching from Jaycee Aikins and Cooper Ferguson.

Ferguson ended the final game with a strike-out pitch that clinched the game and the tournament.

Player highlights include Brayden Richardson’s switch to back-catch from outfield for this game.

Short stop / second baseman, Brody Alexander’s instinctive style of play that means he can read the ball and backs up second and third place.

Dava Purdie, a new comer to the sport took what she learned from her coaches and did an excellent job on the diamond.

At the end of the season the team handed out player awards. The awards were voted on by the player’s themselves with coaches asking the players to give a lot of thought over the season as to who they thought put out the extra effort.

The team awarded Cooper Ferguson the Most Valuable Player award.

Caleb Meanings, was voted the most improved player.

The Schooners Mites celebrated the tournament win backed by a solid season the took a lot of determination and effort to prepare for the final game.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Councillor Steve Anderson partners with DCAFS for Bell Canada Backpacks for Kids program

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER Councillor Steve Anderson has partnered with Dufferin Child and Family Services (DCAFS) to make school life a little easier for students, ...

Shelburne Home Hardware donates $20,000 worth of supplies to Habitat for Humanity

Written By MARNI WALSH Bill Gillam, owner of Shelburne Home Hardware, has been donating to Habitat for Humanity since 2003 when he built his Peterborough ...

Council hears from businessmen about proposed cannabis production site

Written By PETER RICHARDSON Shelburne Council Meeting on Monday may have been better dubbed the Steve Wever Show, as the Town Planner held the floor ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support