Shelburne Jr. Schooners Mites win Bluewater championship

September 13, 2018

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

After a successful season, the Shelburne Jr. Schooners Mites team capped off the season by winning the Bluewater District Minor Softball Association championship during a tournament held in Shelburne on August 18.

The Mites went into the tournament after completing a stellar regular season that saw them finish in second place with a 7-3 record.

The team is a mixed squad with boys and girls ages eight to ten and had members that were playing their first as well as come veterans who have been playing the sport since they could walk.

The travelling team plays fast-pitch style ball so players learn the skills it takes to track a ball coming across the plate.

On tournament day the team put out their best effort to win all three games and claim the championship.

Visiting teams included squads from Markdale, Nottawa, and Dundalk.

The squad was led by some great pitching from Jaycee Aikins and Cooper Ferguson.

Ferguson ended the final game with a strike-out pitch that clinched the game and the tournament.

Player highlights include Brayden Richardson’s switch to back-catch from outfield for this game.

Short stop / second baseman, Brody Alexander’s instinctive style of play that means he can read the ball and backs up second and third place.

Dava Purdie, a new comer to the sport took what she learned from her coaches and did an excellent job on the diamond.

At the end of the season the team handed out player awards. The awards were voted on by the player’s themselves with coaches asking the players to give a lot of thought over the season as to who they thought put out the extra effort.

The team awarded Cooper Ferguson the Most Valuable Player award.

Caleb Meanings, was voted the most improved player.

The Schooners Mites celebrated the tournament win backed by a solid season the took a lot of determination and effort to prepare for the final game.

