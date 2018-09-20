Canada-wide wanted man arrested in Orangeville

September 20, 2018

A 36-year-old Alberta man was arrested at a business in Orangeville as a result of a joint operation between the Orangeville Police Service and the RCMP.

Edward Bind, 36, of Grand Prairie, Alberta, was arrested without incident at a business on Green Street Thursday afternoon (September 13). The arrest involved officers from the Orangeville Police Service and officers from the Alberta Law Enforcement Team (ALERT), Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit. The arrested male was transported to the Orangeville Police Service and is scheduled to be returned to Edmonton Alberta today (Friday, September 14).

Bind is facing criminal charges including Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine and Participation of Activities in a Criminal Organization. A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Bind in late August. The allegations pertain to crimes committed in the province of Alberta. Bind is one of 11 people arrested as the result of a year-long investigation into a cocaine distribution network linked to various organized crime entities.

Orangeville police seeking public assistance

The Orangeville Police Service is seeking help from the public to identify two suspects responsible for the theft of a trailer from a Stewart Court business Friday afternoon.

On Friday, September 7, 2018, at approximately 5:30pm, a white Ford F150 pickup truck entered the lot of Vaultra Storage located at 10 Stewart Court in Orangeville. The truck proceeded to back up to the tongue of a flatbed, car hauler style, U-Haul trailer. Two males proceeded to attach the trailer to the truck and leave the area. The incident was captured on exterior security cameras.

The suspects both white males. The driver is believed to be 30-35 years old, 5’10-6’0 tall, medium build, shaved head, with a large tattoo on his upper right arm. He was wearing black sun glasses, grey track pants, a white t-shirt and black and white running shoes.

The second male suspect is believed to be the same approximate age, height and build, with a short crew cut hairstyle, wearing black sunglasses, grey track pants with a black stripe down the side, black t-shirt, black running shoes and a necklace with a large pendant.

The suspect motor vehicle is described as a 2013 or 2014 Ford F-150 XTR 4-door pickup truck, white in colour, with a black tonneau cover covering the entire bed. The truck did not have license plates attached to it.

Police are continuing their investigation and would like to hear from anyone who may be able to identify the suspects or assist with this investigation in any way.

Anyone having further information is encouraged to call the Orangeville Police Service at 519-941-2522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Pathway of memories

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and OPP Youth Foundation were joined by local dignitaries, current and former OPP members and their families and friends for an official dedication ceremony for the Pathway of Memories that was recently installed at OPP General Headquarters (GHQ).

The Pathway of Memories serves to honour OPP members and spouses, current, former, uniform, civilian, auxiliary and volunteers who have contributed to the history of the OPP. The members are honoured through donated, inscribed memory stones which are inlaid into the Pathway of Memories on the memorial terrace at GHQ.

“Today’s dedication ceremony marks the first installment of the 226 memory stones that have been donated and dedicated as a lasting and public record of service to those who have contributed to the OPP’s legacy over the years. The Pathway is a unique way to honour and show our appreciation to those who have made a positive mark in the history of the OPP.” – J.V.N (Vince) HAWKES, Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner.

“The Pathway of Memories is an excellent opportunity to express a memory in a tangible and permanent way that is befitting to all those who have gone before us and to those who, to this day, provide meaning and purpose to the notion of selfless dedication to the OPP”. – Dave LEE, OPP Youth Foundation Chair.

The Pathway of Memories helps raise funds for the OPP Youth Foundation, which provides OPP members with the resources they need to create social and educational opportunities for disadvantaged youth in Ontario communities.

