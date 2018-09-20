Proposed cell tower causes concern for Mansfield community parks board

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It is no doubt a prime location for communications as a hilltop location in Mansfield, but a local Advisory group have concerns about a proposed telecommunications tower that is planned for the treed area at Mansfield Community Park.

The proposed tower is 250 feet tall.

“We are concerned that if this tower is built it will negatively impact the overall enjoyment of the Park,” said Emmerson Pendleton, chair of the Mansfield Community Parks Advisory Board. “As well as break the terms of acquisition n the transfer agreement when the community donated the park to Mulmur in good faith. Those terms included keeping the park in as good as, or better condition than when the park was donated.”

The transfer agreement, dated from January 22, 2010, states “Township required to form a recreation committee, including representation from the Mansfield area. User fees, future maintenance and park improvements shall be part of this committee’s mandate. Mansfield will continue in perpetuity to have a recreation park equal to or better than the existing facility.”

Pendleton attended a meeting at the Mulmur Township’s office on Saturday, September 15. A representative from Rogers was not available however there was a power-point presentation on the project.

“There is a need for better wireless coverage in Mansfield and the township is really eager to take the easy road by using public land for the tower,” Pendleton said. “Mulmur township is not acknowledging that the space the tower is proposed to be is utilized by park users, as well as the deep historical roots at Mansfield Community Park.”

The advisory board was scheduled to attend a meeting with Township staff on Tuesday (Sept.18) to receive details about the proposed tower.

