Always lots going on at the Shelburne Public Library

September 20, 2018

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Library Literary Event- last Sunday

This past Sunday, Gail Bowen regaled an audience of 25 here at the library with background to her Joanne Kilbourne novels, and in particular her latest one, A Darkness of the Heart. Her insights into the writing process, the development of her plots, and her experiences that often surface in her books, made for an enjoyable afternoon A great social time was had after the discussion with more treats by the Book Cooks… we are getting quite a reputation for good food here, along with our lively, entertaining and intellectual guest authors. We have 3 more coming up in the next three months so watch for announcements.

Dufferin Reads: One Book, One County – Both events- Sold Out!

Bianca Marais enthralled her audience last Thursday at Grand Spirits in Grand Valley. She tells her story with so much passion and emotional description of the events in her life during the Soweto uprising in South Africa, that the audience is captivated. We are looking forward to her third time with us this Thursday. She provides new insights and new stories about this important period in South Africa’s history as she emotionally carries the audience with her.

Teen Scene:

Teens battled it out this week at the TAB music trivia night, testing their skills identifying popular cartoon theme songs, Disney music, and contemporary artists! It’s surprising to see how many individuals knew the answer to most of the questions! Writer’s Café is back, too, and encouraging participants to use the time to work on those assignments or explore their creative side through our prompts.

Check out our upcoming events:

Thursday, September 20th, 3:30pm-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Thursday, September 27th, 6:00-7:00pm- Book Club, Tuesday, October 2nd, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting, Thursday, October 4th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Thursday, October 11th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café

Children`s Programs:

It’s starting to feel like Fall at YOUR Library. Come for a visit to the Children’s Library and add a leaf to our “Thankfulness Tree” this month. We hope to have a full tree before Thanksgiving.

You will note a change in our Paws to Read schedule. Paws to Read: TUESDAYS, 3:30 – 4:30 starting September 18th

Sign up for one of the 15-minute time slots in order to reserve the space for your child. This is a comfortable, unique and special opportunity for children to practice reading to Mac, a therapy dog specifically trained to respond to children in a safe environment.

Books and Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am. This is a drop – in

program for children ages birth- 2 with their parents. Your child can enjoy

time in a relaxing environment, meeting other babies and toddlers in

the same age group. Introduce your little ones to a love of books and the library, and spend time with other parents while your children socialize.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. This club is available

for any children 6 years and up to explore their building skills, and

attempt our weekly build challenges. Challenge yourself and watch how your LEGO building skills improve each week or test out the Snap Circuit kits and try to create new electrical circuits. Take note that this program is now running at our school year time and will begin a half an hour later at 3:30 pm each week.

Story Time: Friday Mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am. Story Time is a place

where your child can sing, dance, and explore many of the sensory activities as well as a Play Doh table every week. Each week also includes music, a story, a craft, and more. Drop

in for some fun!

Sleepy Story Time :Thursday, October 4th, 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm. Sign up at the library, or call to register for our Sleepy Story Time. Enjoy a cozy evening at the library in your pajamas as we read stories until bedtime.

