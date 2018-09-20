Royals take a loss in first game of the high school baseball season

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals baseball team had a good start in their first game of the fall season against J.F. Ross from Guelph, but ran into trouble in the middle innings.

They came back with a few runs late in the game but not enough to make a difference in the final outcome and they had to settle for a 12-7 loss.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first inning.

A single from Kyle Besley brought in a run for the Royals to give them a lead in the second.

Jacob Geerts had a huge hit that could have easily been a triple with a run scored but the ball hit the ground deep in left field and bounced over the fence for a ground rule double.

Ross tied it up then went ahead by one run in the third inning.

The sixth inning was tough one for the Royals when the Ross team scored two runs on errors then followed up with three more to end the frame with a seven run lead.

The Royals capitalized on some tough pitches thrown in the final inning earning two runs on walks when the bases were loaded, but they couldn’t get back into the game and had to settle for a 12-7 loss.

“They were hitting gaps,” said Royals pitcher / fielder Jacob Geerts after the game. “Our offence was actually pretty good, we were hitting, but took a few walks.”

It was a hot day, and pretty humid.

“I liked the end of the game but at the end I was pretty de-hydrated,” said Geerts who spent a couple of innings on the mound as well.

The Royals will return to their home diamond at Princess of Wales park on Monday, September 24, when they will host the squad from Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute.

The first pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

