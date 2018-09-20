North Dufferin Baseball League final series tied after weekend

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The North Dufferin Baseball League senior championship series remains tied with three more games left in the season if the series goes the distance.

Both the Bolton Brewers and Ivy Leafs have two wins in the series after games three and four were played out over the weekend.

The series got underway the previous week with each team taking a win in the opening two games.

Game three was played in Ivy on Saturday (Sept. 15) with Ivy leaving the diamond with a 5-4 win.

Bolton scored in the first inning and plated two more in the second.

The Leafs got on the scoreboard in the second inning scoring five runs.

Bolton scored one more run in the third.

Recording hits for the Brewers were Mike Wallace, John Hutchinson and Brett Barwick. Brett Chater, Keegan Murphey, Brendan Lyons and Shawn Chalmers hit two singles while Chris Fafalios hit a double.

Brett Scott, Kevin Dumond, and Steve Bowman hit singles for the Leafs with Tyler Plumpton hitting a double and Brett Elliott hitting a homerun.

Brad Grieveson was on the mound for Ivy and gave up four runs on 12 hits, walked three batters and struck out ten for the win.

Nick Pettinaro started for the Brewers and pitched two innings. He allowed five runs on five hits, walked two batters and recorded five strikeouts.

Alex Pagila pitched the remaining four innings allowing no runs, no hits, walking two batters and striking out two Leafs.

Game four was played the following day in Bolton and ended with a 10-5 win for the Brewers.

Bolton was first to get on the scoresheet scoring one run in the first inning.

Ivy answered with two runs of their own in the third inning to take the lead which was short-lived when the Brewers scored three more in the bottom of the third to reclaim the lead.

Ivy mustered another two runs in the fourth frame but was quickly out hit with Bolton scoring five more in the fourth frame. Each team plated one run in the sixth inning.

Trent Barwick pitched all seven innings for Bolton. He allowed five runs on 11 hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Steve Harrison started on the mound for the Leafs. Over 3 2/3 innings he allowed nine runs on 13 hits, walked one and struck out two Brewers.

The series continues in Ivy on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. followed by Game six in Bolton on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

