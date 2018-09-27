“We do not consent”, CDDHS students oppose sex-ed repeal

September 27, 2018

Written By MARNI WALSH

In July, a coalition of Health Care Workers, including the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario, as well as the head of the union representing Catholic school teachers, urged Ontario’s Premier, Doug Ford, not to repeal the province’s modern Sex Education Curriculum. Mr. Ford did not listened, so on September 21st, the voices of thousands of elementary and secondary students across the province were added to the call when they walked out of class to protest the curriculum repeal, shouting loud and clear, “We the students do not consent!”

The students “stood together” in protest against Doug Ford’s Conservative repeal of the 2015 modernized Sex Education Curriculum which included warnings about the dangers of online sexting, bullying, and cyber bullying, as well as addressing consent, same-sex relationships and gender identity. Shelburne students gathered outdoors in Natasha Paterson Park, across from their high school, to protest Mr. Ford’s decision.

The 1998 Sex Ed Curriculum, reinstated by Provincial Conservative Education Minister Lisa Thompson, does not mention LGBTQ individuals or issues. “Currently 7 to 10% of the population is LGBTQ,” said the students, “Yet, it will not be touched on once – at any age.”

Visible differences, as well as hidden differences, including disabilities, are not discussed in the 1998 curriculum, raising concerns that ignorance will leave many students vulnerable to harassment. “One out of five adolescents has a diagnosable mental health disorder, and less than 50 percent receive the help they need,” said grade 12 student Jaxzon Allen. “Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in both men and women accounting for 24% of all deaths among 15-24 year olds,” he quoted.

According to the students at Friday’s rally, “Forty percent of teens have received sexual images on their phones, and over twenty-five percent have sent them.” Sexting, its dangers, and its long term repercussions are never mentioned in the 1998 curriculum now in use at Ontario schools.

In the Liberal’s 2015 Sex Ed Curriculum, the concept of “consent” was taught as a clear, unconditional, and legal prerequisite in all sexual interaction. “Yes,” and only “Yes,” was being taught as the single acceptable term under which consent is given; “No” means “No” and silence also means “No.” Premier Ford’s repeal means Ontario students are now not even taught the concept of consent. “”Many children lack both the concept and the communication tools required to establish boundaries and protect themselves,” said the students.

“This is not ok with us,” said Annie Tyrell, a Centre Dufferin District High School, “It is a threat to our safety. As students we have a voice and we are going to use it.”

Repeatedly, students said the school had been a safe place for them to learn and ask questions about sexuality. “Many kids can’t talk to their parents,” they said. One elementary student revealed that if she even tried to talk to her parents about her sexual orientation, “she would probably be kicked out of the house.” The young student added, “We should not be going backwards, we should all take steps to move forward.”

The 1998 curriculum, now in use, does not allow grade one students to be taught the proper names for genitalia. Many parents said they were uncomfortable with younger children learning the proper terms, as laid out by the 2015 curriculum, but the students say that is a dangerous way to think. “If all children can identify their body parts, they will be able to communicate if they have been hurt or touched against their will,” said the students. “Lack of discussion around genitalia can also reinforce the typical secrecy that is found in sexual abuse…that genitalia are not discussed; this can leave children in danger,” said Jaxzon Allen.

“When I have children, I want them to be safe,” said CDDHS student Annie Tyrell.

“An estimated 25% of girls and 16% of boys experience sexual abuse before they are 18 years old,” said Annie Tyrell, “67% of all sexual abuse cases reported were under age 18, 34% were under age 12, and 14% were under age of six. Yet the Sex Ed curriculum will no longer teach the most vulnerable children the words to identify this abuse.”

According to multiple studies, the evidence is clear that in sex education, as in all education, informed choices make good choices. Teaching “abstinence only” programs was proven ineffective more than a decade ago, but United States, for example, continues to push the concept…and it has the highest rate of teen pregnancy in the world. The 1998 Ontario curriculum now being taught, also stresses abstinence.

“The 2015 curriculum was intended to educate the children in this time – not 1998,” said student Jaxzon Allen. “It has been 20 years since 1998,” he said, “Now in 2018, we have not only seen major technological advances, but social advances as well, which are in no way reflected in the old 1998 curriculum. In 1998, Google was just founded, iPhones did not exist for another nine years, and it was only in 1996, that the Canadian Human Rights Act was amended to specifically include sexual orientation as one of the prohibited grounds of discrimination. That is the era in which the old curriculum was created. That is not the era in which we live today. Doug Ford should not be pushing our youth, our future, and our lives back into that era. Doug Ford, you cannot put us back into the box.”

As telling of Ontario’s current political climate, as the repeal of the 2015 sex education curriculum, is the Ford government’s cancellation of the curriculum designed to teach the findings of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. On top of these educational changes, an Ontario court ruling on August 29th deemed that excessive intoxication might, once again, be used as a defence for rape in this province. It is worth noting that the “notwithstanding clause” was not invoked by Mr. Ford in that case.

Students are stating loud and clear that ignorance breeds hate. They came to the rally armed with research defending the benefits of inclusive and informed sex education. They spoke with intelligence, with fire, and with hope for an enlightened tomorrow. Most impressively, they spoke with great love and affection for one another. “I don’t care who you are,” said a senior student, “I love you because you are a human being.”

