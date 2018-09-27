Dufferin EMS celebrates 50 years of service in the region

September 27, 2018

Written By MARNI WALSH

This week, Dufferin County Paramedics will celebrate 50 years of service to the community.

The celebrations include an open house and barbeque on September 29th from 11am to 1pm at the Orangeville Ambulance base located at 325 Blind Line.

“Through the support of our community and our leadership at the County of Dufferin and at Headwaters, our service has developed into a lot more than just a ride to the Hospital,” said Chief, Tom Reid.

The Dufferin County Paramedic service currently consists of a team of 62, including paramedics and support staff, with stations in Orangeville, Shelburne, and Grand Valley. The team completes over 10,000 service calls a year.

“Having had the opportunity to accompany our paramedics in the community, I have seen first-hand the incredible partnership that exists between the paramedics, our community members and our hospital,” said Stacey Daub, President and CEO, Headwaters Health Care Centre. “This partnership creates a great platform to care for our community, together.”

Chief Reid shared some history from the past 50 years with the Shelburne Free Press this week.

“In the early days, there were no ambulance services available so people had to find their own way to the hospital or doctor,” he said. “Physicians would make house calls using various types of vehicles, including horses. The earliest first response vehicle in the County of Dufferin was a Ford Model A with skis and tracks. Later, funeral homes were the primary source of ambulance services, playing a dual role as body removal and emergency response.”

The Ministry of Health commissioned Dr. Norman H. McNally to develop an integrated system of ambulance services, says the Chief. Dr. McNally, a retired army surgeon, revolutionized EMS in Ontario by standardizing staff training and emergency vehicles. Dufferin Area Hospital and Shelburne District Hospital signed contracts with the Province of Ontario in 1968 to be the operators and service providers of Ambulance Service in the County of Dufferin. Staff was hired and attended training at CFB Borden.

In the 1970’s the Emergency Medical Care Assistant Course (EMCA) replaced the training at Borden, and by 1975 it was offered at ten of Ontario’s Community Colleges. That same year the Ontario Government released the Ontario Ambulance Act which laid out the requirements for training, equipment, inspection, documentation and retention of records by all of Ontario’s more than 200 Ambulance Services. The following year Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) – was developed and implemented throughout EMS services as a revolutionary technique.

The introduction of an air ambulance helicopter based in 1977, now known as Orange, saw the first response to Shelburne Hospital that winter. By the early 80’s ambulance attendants were certified to initiate IVs, apply Military anti-shock trousers (MAST) and later administer nitrous oxide. In the 90’s emergency numbering in Dufferin County significantly improved response times.

In 1993, ambulance services merged with the hospital creating a new combined service known as “Dufferin Caledon Ambulance service.” The next year a new ambulance station opened in Shelburne, and in 1995 it was upgraded to 24hrs onsite staff coverage.

In 1994, the Chief says, the Ontario Pre-hospital Advanced Life Support (OPALS) Study to determine the effectiveness and value of ALS would forever change EMS in Ontario. The result was an expansion of ALS programs in 20 municipalities throughout the Province of Ontario as an integral component to health care. The decades that followed saw continued growth, change, and an increase in essential life saving services provided by the Dufferin EMS team.

“I am so proud of our team here for the extraordinary care they provide our community every day,” said Chief Tom Reid. “I would also like to thank our leadership at the County of Dufferin and Headwaters Health Care Centre for their continued support.”

Come celebrate 50 years with some of Dufferin County’s “finest.” Great fun for the whole family this Saturday, September 29th with a BBQ, bouncy castles, face painting, ambulance tours, games and more, starting at 11am and running until 1pm at 325 Blind Line in Orangeville.

