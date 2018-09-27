Shelburne Police reminding residents to lock their vehicles

The Shelburne Police Service received several calls on September 18th and 19th from citizens reporting that their vehicles had been entered through the night. Several vehicles were ransacked and had some had items taken.

Investigation has revealed that thieves entered vehicles in the Lakeview subdivision in the early morning of September 18th and in the Summerhill subdivision in the early morning of September 19th. Investigation has also revealed that all vehicles that were entered were unlocked.

The Shelburne Police request that anyone with home video surveillance or dash cams please check their systems for any suspicious activity that may have been captured between the hours of 1:30am and 4:30am on September 18th and 19th. If you find something of note, please notify the Shelburne Police Service.

“Thefts from vehicles in our community are crimes of opportunity. Please take every precaution in order to make sure that this does not happen to you.” says Shelburne Police Chief Kent Moore. Residents are urged to “Lock It or Lose It”. Simply locking your car and placing valuables out of sight can be enough to deter would be thieves.

Anyone with any information about this or any other matter are urged to report it to the Shelburne Police Service at (519) 925-3312 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1 800-222-TIPS.

2 local men face impaired driving charges

The Orangeville Police Service has charged two local men with impaired driving over the past few days.

On Sunday, September 16, at about 4 a.m.,, Orangeville Police officers responded to a report of a fail-to-remain collision on Amanda Street. A resident reported being awakened by a loud crashing sound and observing a black Nissan Maxima reversing down the roadway.

The resultant police investigation revealed that the Nissan reversed from a driveway and collided with another car parked on the roadway.

Officers located and stopped the black Nissan on Broadway near Sherbourne Street. As a result of the investigation, the driver was placed under arrest.

Jesse John Dobrzanski, 26, of Orangeville, is charged with driving a motor vehicle while his ability was impaired by alcohol, driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 mg/100 mL of alcohol in his blood and failing to remain at a collision. He is scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville on October 2 to answer to the allegations.

On Wednesday, September 19, at about 3:30 a.m., an Orangeville Police officer observed a black Volkswagen Jetta being driven at a high rate of speed on Wellington Street. The vehicle was stopped by the officer, and as a result of the investigation the driver was placed under arrest.

Jake Jason Smith, 24, of Orangeville, is charged with driving a motor vehicle while his ability was impaired by drugs. He is scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville on October 9 to answer to the allegations.

OPS benefit concert Nov. 9 for hospital

The Orangeville Police Service (OPS) is joining with Theatre Orangeville to present a benefit concert to raise funds for Headwaters Health Care Centre.

As part of an ongoing effort to support community partners, the OPS is sponsoring The Good Brothers and Graham Trude in concert. The show will take place Friday, November 9th, at 7:30 p.m., in the Orangeville Town Hall Opera House. Proceeds from the concert will go to help purchase priority medical equipment for the hospital’s Emergency Department.

Tickets for the concert are $34 each and are available exclusively through the Theatre Orangeville Box office by calling 519-942-3423 or online at theatreorangeville.ca.

