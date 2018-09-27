Upcoming NDACT meeting will address Greenbelt & development

Written By MARNI WALSH

The North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) will hold a free public presentation on Development, the Greenbelt Plan, and Municipal Governments on October 4th at 7:00 p.m. in the front hall of the Royal Canadian Legion at 203 William Street in Shelburne.

Karren Wallace, the newly elected Chair of NDACT, says the non-profit community taskforce recently received a $15,000 grant from the Friends of the Greenbelt. “This grant puts us in a position to be able to effectively deliver NDACT’s message of the importance of agricultural, local food and the economic impact of agricultural on Ontario’s economy,” says Ms. Wallace.

The October 4 meeting will bring guests up to speed on the impacts of the Greenbelt Plan and remind them that “while the community doesn’t have a 2,400 acre mega quarry looming over them, it is important to remember that legislation has not changed, which means another mega application could still happen.”

“One of the tasks of NDACT,” says Ms. Wallace “is to meet with ministries to apprise new staff and politicians of our past work, and to spread the message about the importance of agriculture and its economic impact.”

In a round table meeting with representatives from Ontario’s agriculture sectors on September 18th, Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs called the agri-food sector “critical for Ontario’s continued growth and prosperity,” stating that in 2017, “the agri-food sector contributed $39.5 billion to Ontario’s economy.”

NDACT has invited expert guests to provide their perspective at the October 4th presentation. This includes Philip Loring of the University of Guelph. Mr. Loring is an applied social scientist with interests in food systems and security, community sustainability, and social and environmental justice. NDACT Chair, Karren Wallace says, “In his research, Philip Loring collaborates with First Nations in Alaska, Western, and Arctic Canada on projects related to conflict, climate change adaptation, and social justice in coastal community food systems.”

Melancthon Mayor and former Dufferin County Warden, Darren White will provide his personal insights as to why municipalities tend to be pro-development. All area candidates in the upcoming municipal election are invited to attend, and their attendance, or lack thereof, will not go unnoticed in regards to their involvement in this issue of crucial importance to the community.

The meeting is free, and refreshments will be provided. Everyone is welcome. For more information contact: info@NDACT.com

