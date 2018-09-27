CDDHS Royals take a win and loss in baseball action

September 27, 2018

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals split the week with a win and a loss during early season action.

On Wednesday, September 19, the Royals travelled to Guelph to take on the Bishop Macdonell Celtics.

In their second game of the season the Royals rallied late in the game for the win.

The Centre Dufferin team was trailing 4-2 after the sixth inning, but like they say, it’s not over til it’s over.

The Royal managed to score three seventh inning runs to put them ahead 5-4 with one at-bat final chance remaining for the Celtics.

The Royals defence stepped up and stopped the Bishop Macdonell team and they left the diamond with a 5-4 win – their first of the season.

Returning to their home diamond to face the Guelph Collegiate Gaels at Princess of Wales Park in Orangeville on September 24, the Royals started out with a rough first inning when the Gales opened the scoring with five runs in the first inning.

Both teams face a challenge with the strong wind blowing across the field so batters were hitting into the wind prompting fielders to take up shallow positions.

The Royals managed to get on the scoreboard but couldn’t recover from the first inning and had to settle for a 12-1 loss in their third game of the season.

Guelph Collegiate is currently leading in the District standings followed by Our Lady of Lourdes, and J.F. Ross and Centennial Collegiate.

The Royals are scheduled for two away games in Guelph this week.

They return to Princess of Wales Park on Wednesday, October 3, to host Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute.

The first pitch is set to go at 3:30 p.m.

