Museum hosting three Secret Still Escape Room events in October

October 4, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER

Do you have a passion for mystery? What about puzzle solving, team-based adventure games? Then head to the Museum of Dufferin (MoD), as they will be hosting three Secret Still Escape Room events this month.

The events, coinciding with the museum’s Temperance & Temptation exhibit,will take place on October 12, 19, and 26. The description on the website warns, “the Hotel Inspector is on his way with a liquor raiding party,” as selling liquor was against the law, and occupants must hide the whisky bottles, along with the still.

“You will have to find clues, solve puzzles and most importantly – work as a team in order to pass all the challenges lying between you and your goal. Discover your passion for mystery and uncover the Secret Still.”

An Escape Room is a physical adventure game in which players solve a series of puzzles and riddles using clues, hints, and strategy to complete the objectives at hand. Players are given a set time limit to unveil the secret plot, which is hidden within the rooms. This type of game has become popular in recent years, and offers a variety of historical settings and time periods. In MoD’s case, it will be set from the 1890’s to 1920.

“We enjoy programming different events for the public,” said Nanci Malek, the museum’s marketing and events coordinator, allowing the public a different, fun event to enjoy the museum. “The wonderful exhibit has the creative visuals and presentations in place so the organizers have added bonus elements.”

She added that she likes this event for being interactive with the public, fun, uniqueness, and involved in discovering and setting the pace. “We love introducing new fun ways to discover the museum.”

Ms. Malek noted that MoD staff are very excited for this event as, “they have experienced other escape rooms and have discovered fun tips to make it a wonderful experience.”

Asked if this is part of the new style and direction since the museum’s opening, she explained they are “evolving and changing with the times, which we feel is very important. Learning history through different means is important.”

The event is for ages 19 and up, and starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets and reserve your team’s time slot, call 519-941-1114.

Readers Comments (0)