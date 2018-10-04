Public presentation on Lyme disease set for October 27

Written By MARNI WALSH

The Environment Committee of the Mono Mulmur Citizens’ Coalition (MC2) will sponsor a public information session on Lyme disease on Saturday, October 27 at the Mono Community Centre.

Rita Reitsma, a member of board of the Citizens’ Coalition and Environment Committee, has invited presenters who will educate the public on Lyme disease and participate in a panel. Ms. Reitsma will moderate the event.

Presenters and panellists include, Dr. Melanie Wills a researcher on Lyme disease, who lives with the disease. Dr. Wills is the director of the G. Magnotta Lyme Disease Research Lab at the University of Guelph, investigating various critical aspects of Lyme disease.

Dr. Angela Lee, a naturopath specializing in Lyme disease will discuss the importance of good nutrition as a key element in the treatment of Lyme disease which is often accompanied by multiple infections and ailments. Ms. Rossana Magnotta, founder of the G. Magnotta Foundation, Canada’s first research facility to study Lyme disease by undertaking “novel human tissue research” will be participate on the panel. Robert Little, also on the panel, will represent the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, Local Zone H. Ms. Reitsma says, “As outdoors people, Anglers and Hunters have a lot of experience with prevention and education of their members.”

Members of the Environment Committee say, “Lyme disease is a horrible, debilitating, complex, recurring or potentially chronic disease that is often misdiagnosed. It is spreading rapidly (a global growing epidemic), largely due to climate change and fragmentation of the environment.”

The group calls the politics of research, testing and treatment “a human rights issue.” In a press release, they reveal, “The mantra for many decades by medical researchers, organizations and doctors has been that Lyme disease is a mild disease, difficult to acquire, simple to diagnose, and easy to treat.” But the group holds, “The opposite is true.” Member says, “Lyme disease is not a mild disease, certainly not at recurring stages. It is hard to diagnose and not easy to treat in later stages.”

With research still in the early stages, at this point “the best approach is prevention.” This is one of the issues that will be addressed at the meeting. Ms. Reitsma says, “Information will be shared on how to properly remove ticks and seek diagnosis and treatment.”

Tick Kits will be available for purchase at the presentation, for a cost of $20 cash. All proceeds from the sale of the kits will go to help fund research at the G. Magnotta Foundation. Free handouts with important information on Lyme disease will be available at the doors, which will open at 9 a.m. The presentation will be followed by a light lunch for everyone, with a menu that is of particular benefit to those suffering with Lyme disease. After lunch, there will be time allotted for questions and discussion, with the meeting ending at approximately 2 pm.

To attend, please register at www.monomulmur.com to reserve your space. There will be a $10 cash only charge per family to help cover costs.

