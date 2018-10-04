Upcoming events at Shelburne Public Library

October 4, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Coffee, Conversation & Books featuring Martin Kouprie- Wednesday, October 17th @7pm

Martin Kouprie, former owner of famed Toronto restaurant, Pangaea, authored a cookbook by the same name, allowing its readers to recreate some of his famous dishes! Meet Martin at Brewed Awakenings in Grand Valley. Email info@grandvalley.org to register.

Library Literary Event featuring Robert Burcher, Amateur Archaeologist- Sunday, October 21st @2pm Learn about famed environmentalist, John Muir’s, time in Dufferin and Grey Counties,

Library Literary Event featuring David T. Chapman, Storm Chaser- Sunday, November 18th @2pm Come out and learn about David T. Chapman’s adventures in storm chasing, while experiencing the gravity of these storms through David’s gorgeous photography.

SPL’s Annual Silent Auction & Book Sale- Saturday, November 24th, 10am-4pm

Find the perfect Christmas gifts while supporting YOUR Library. Donations appreciated. Bidding ends at 3:45pm.

Library Literary Event featuring Dan Needles- Sunday, December 9th @2pm

Meet author and playwright, Dan Needles at YOUR Library! Dan will be reading from a few of his works including: Letters from Wingfield Farm, With Axe and Flask, and True Confessions from the Ninth Concession! This is an event you won’t want to miss!

Teen Scene:

Our Teen Advisory Board met again this week and they have some great ideas planned for Fall! We are still working out a few details for November’s events, but keep your eyes peeled for those details. Writer’s Café will continue on Thursdays with a group of dedicated writers—there are always plenty of laughs, as well as a great group off which to bounce story ideas! In regards to Pizza & Pages Book Club, this month members are challenged to read (an appropriate) spooky book! Drop by if you need a suggestion.

Check out the rest of the events planned for October: Thursday, October 4th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Thursday, October 11th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café , Tuesday, October 16th, 4:00-5:00pm- Fall-themed Minute-to-Win-It** Registration required, Thursday, October 18th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Thursday, October 25th, 6:00-7:00pm- Book Club, Tuesday, October 30th, 4:00-5:00pm- Halloween Celebration

Children`s Programs:

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am. A drop-in program for toddlers and babies ages birth to two years old along with their parents. Bring your little one and enjoy a relaxing morning where your child can socialize with their peers, and you can meet other parents in the community. Introduce your child to the love of books early, ask about our 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program while you’re here.

PAWS to Read: Tuesdays, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. Mac-the-therapy-dog is available for 15-minute appointments every Tuesday afternoon after school. Mac loves to listen to his friends read, and the library is a no pressure environment for your child to practice their reading skills. Call the library at 519-925-2168 to book your appointment.

LEGO Club: Wednesdays, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. This is an after school drop in program available for children ages 6 – 12. Test out your skills with our weekly build challenge, and watch how your LEGO builds improve week by week. Try out one of our Snap Circuit kits to create an electrical circuit of your own.

Story Time: Fridays, 10:30 am – 11:30 am. Come sing, dance, and play this week at Story Time. Each week includes sensory activities, play doh fun, and a new story every week. Leave story time with new friends, and amazing art creations!

