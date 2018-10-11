Shelburne police report Thanksgiving Operation Impact results

October 11, 2018 · 0 Comments

Shelburne Police Service participated in the national traffic safety campaign known as Operation Impact over the Thanksgiving weekend. From October 5th through the 8th Shelburne police officers were focusing on motorists whose driving behaviours fall into the four main categories of:

• Impaired driving

• Failure to use seat belts

• Speeding and/or aggressive driving

• Distracted driving

The rain and fog over the weekend seemed to ensure that the majority of drivers passing through Shelburne observed the rules of the road and gave themselves time to get to their destinations. However, Shelburne police officers still laid 38 traffic related charges over the course of the weekend. The Operation Impact results are:

26 Speeding, 1 Impaired operation of a motor vehicle, 1 Operation with over 80mgs of alcohol in 100ml of blood, 1 Novice driver blood alcohol concentration above zero, 1 Hand held device, 5 Fail to surrender insurance card, 1 Disobey stop sign, 1 Disobey sign

We are happy to report that given the weather and the fact that over 75 000 vehicles passed through Shelburne over the Thanksgiving weekend, there were ZERO motor vehicle collisions inside the Town of Shelburne.

OPP lay 7 stunt driving charges in

single day

Last Saturday, October 6, Dufferin OPP Traffic Unit and OPP Central Region Traffic Units monitoring speeds on Airport Road and Highway 89 laid seven stunt driving charges for going more than 50 km/h above the speed limit.

At 9:15 a.m., officers observed at vehicle on Highway 89 at Blind Line travelling at 135 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. A traffic stop was initiated and a 39-year-old Dundalk man was charged with stunt driving.

The other six charges involved vehicles approaching a radar check on Airport Road at 25 Sideroad.

At 12:36 p.m., officers observed at vehicle on Airport Road at 25 Sideroad travelling at 132 km/h in the posted 80 km/h zone. A traffic stop was initiated and a 43-year-old Toronto woman was charged with stunt driving.

At 1:12 p.m., officers clocked a vehicle at the same location travelling 145 km/h. A traffic stop was initiated and a 20-year-old Tiny Township man was charged with stunt driving

At 1:40 p.m. officers clocked another vehicle at the same spot going 133 km/h. Again, a traffic stop was initiated and a 77-year-old Brampton man faces the same charge.

Yet again, at 2:04 p.m. the officers observed a vehicle going 132 km/h at the same location. A traffic stop was initiated. A 51-year-old Collingwood man driver was charged with stunt driving

An hour later, at the same spot, officers observed at vehicle travelling 132 km/h. A traffic stop was initiated and a 28-year-old Maple man was charged with stunt driving

Finally, at 3:18 p.m., the officers observed another car going 132 km/h at the same location. A traffic stop was initiated and a 19- year-old Red Deer, Alberta, man was charged with stunt driving

All seven drivers had their driver’s licences suspended for seven days and their vehicle impounded for the same period.

The accused will appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice at a later date to answer to the charge.

Male arrested for thefts from vehicles

Orangeville Police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man with several criminal charges after more than a dozen vehicles were entered over the past weekend.

On Monday, October 8th, at about 1:50 a.m., two males were observed on the property of an Edelwild Drive residence. When the homeowner turned on a yard light the two fled west toward Century Drive. The homeowner contacted police and officers attended the area. Police were able to apprehend one suspect in the backyard of another residence. The second male ran from the officers.

Cody Raymond Albert Crawford, 25, of Orangeville was arrested and charged with several criminal offences including theft under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime and trespass at night.

Police have identified the second suspect and an arrest is imminent.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing regarding the allegations.

Police remind residents to keep vehicles, sheds and garage doors locked when not in use.

Readers Comments (0)