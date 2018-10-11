Ed Roman featured in Headwaters Inspired arts & culture project

Written By MARNI WALSH

Award winning musician, Ed Roman is being featured as part of the Headwaters Inspired project’s tourism campaign. Living on the border of Melancthon and Shelburne, Mr. Roman is spotlighted on Headwaters Inspired website in a promotional video and in posters for the region.

Well known in the area as an outstanding musician, Ed Roman owns and operates Black Earth Music and Pottery, on the 3rd Line of Melancthon, with his wife Kim. They provide high quality recording services and as well as beautiful pottery. He was chosen from 1200 artists to be featured in the campaign.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be a part of this collective and resource of fantastic artists from the hills of the headwaters,” says Ed Roman. “This area has always been a breeding ground and hotbed for fantastic artisans and culture. What a privilege.”

The arts and culture sector has been identified by Dufferin County, the Town of Caledon and the Town of Erin as an important facet of economic prosperity in Headwaters and a direct contributor to community well-being. To further understand the impact of arts and culture on our community, Dufferin County, the Town of Caledon and the Town of Erin funded the Headwaters Inspired Project to develop an arts and culture framework in Headwaters.

According to a recent press release, Roman’s music “blurs the lines between pop, rock, folk, and country music genres and his uniquely crafted songs have received regular rotation on more than 100 terrestrial radio stations across North America and more than 600 stations, worldwide.”

Ed Roman “is a 2014 Artists Music Guild Award Nominee, a 2014 and 2018 International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner, a two-time 2015 IMEA Award nominee, a 2015 and 2016 Josie Show Awards winner, an Akademia Awards Winner, and a two-time Indie Music Channel Award winner. Mr. Roman recently won a 2017 Radio Music Award for Best Americana Artist.”

A multi-instrumentalist, as well as a singer-songwriter, and an unforgettable and captivating performer, Ed Roman told the Free Press he “is in the midst of launching a new video for the title track of his latest record Red Omen. “It has been showing at film festivals from New York City to Los Angeles, Sicily, Moscow and more recently the New York International Film Festival,” he says.

Although, he is an international performer, Ed Roman says where he lives is important, and that it “inspires” his “writing and playing.” He is also a vegetable farmer who is “in touch with the earth and nature” around him. He likes to grow his own food. “It’s simple, self-sustaining and empowering,” says Roman. It “helps define who I am.”

For more information on the Headwaters Inspired Project, please visit https://headwatersinspired.ca/headwaters-inspired-project/ For more information on Ed Roman visit: www.edroman.net

