Shelburne Library News

October 11, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Library Literary Event featuring Robert Burcher, Amateur Archaeologist- Sunday, October 21st @2pm Learn about famed environmentalist, John Muir’s, time in Dufferin and Grey Counties,

Library Literary Event featuring David T. Chapman, Storm Chaser- Sunday, November 18th @2pm Come out and learn about David T. Chapman’s adventures in storm chasing, while experiencing the gravity of these storms through David’s photography.

Archivist on the Road

Spooky Tales of Shelburne- Tuesday, October 16th @ 2pm

Have you ever seen a ghost? Come and hear some spooky tales and stories of strange occurrences from Shelburne and Dufferin County as Archivists from the Museum of Dufferin get spooky just in time for Hallowe’en. Ghost stories will abound.

Teen Scene:

Writer’s Café continues on Thursdays with a group of dedicated writers—there is always a great group with which to discuss plot and character ideas. The TAB has also come up with several fall and Halloween challenges for the Minute-to-Win-It challenge which will test your team work skills! Make sure to register. Check out the rest of the events planned for October:

Thursday, October 11th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Tuesday, October 16th, 4:00-5:00pm- Fall-themed Minute-to-Win-It** Registration required, Thursday, October 18th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Thursday, October 25th, 6:00-7:00pm- Book Club, Tuesday, October 30th, 4:00-5:00pm- Halloween Celebration

Children`s Programs:

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – This is a drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

PAWS to Read: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-therapy-dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading in a calm environment.

Please book an appointment by calling the library at 519-925-2168.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This club is held every Wednesday afternoon with a different challenge every week. Test out your building skills by attempting our Expert Challenge. Snap Circuits are also available every week if your child is interested in electrical circuits. Be sure to stop by on Wednesday, October 31st for our LEGO Club Halloween party! Come in your costume and build spooky creations while we watch a Halloween movie together.

Readers Comments (0)