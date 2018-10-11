Centre Dufferin Royals Jr. girls basketball team in first place

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin Distict High School Royals junior girls basketball team are on top in the District 4 standings after winning their first two games of the season.

The team started off the season with a 27-17 win over Emmanuel Christian High School from Fergus.

In game number two they hosted the Westside Secondary School Thunder out of Orangeville and played a solid game that saw them take an early 20-2 lead, then go ahead 26-7 at the half.

The Royals turned out a high shot-ratio in the game with some solid offence posturing on the court.

On defence they kept the Thunder at the outside and force them to take a lot of long shots.

By the time the third quarter ended the Royals were leading 49-7.

They finished up with a 67-13 win.

“We really worked together as a team and we collaborated a lot and made sure we were listening to each other,” said Royals point guard Emilie Hall after the game. “That helped a lot. We were confident and there was a lot of communication. We ran our plays and moved around the court a lot and we kept things going. On defence we played a clean game, not a lot of fouls. We played man to man and we kept some space.”

The Royals are tied with Wellington Heights Secondary School in the win column but move into first place based on points for, and points against.

CDDHS have recorded 94 point in their first two games of the season.

The Royals were back in the gym for a game against Erin District High School on Wednesday, October 10, with results not available at press time.

They return for a game on Monday, October 15, to host the team from Wellington Heights.

The tip-off is slated for 2:30 p.m.

