Local curler going to Super Spiel

October 11, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Local curler, Kaelyn Gregory, and her team, Team Coburn, won the right to advance to the Ottawa Valley Super Spiel.

The team earned the right to advance after finishing in first place at the Ontario Qualifer held in Kitchener, Ontario on the weekend of September 29.

In the Ottawa Super Spiel, the team will be up against 15 other junior championship teams.

Teams from Switzerland, China, USA, and several Canadian provinces will vie for the top spot in competition.

All under 21 years of age, the curling represent some of the best young curling in Canada and their respective coutnries.

Kaelyn and her team will leave for Ottawa on October 25, with competition getting underway the following day.

