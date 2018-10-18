Wegener: I will listen to your concerns, wants, needs and vision

CANDIDATE: LINDSAY WEGENER

RUNNING FOR: COUNCILLOR

Hello, My name is Lindsay Wegener and I am seeking a seat as your municipal councillor. I have been a resident of Shelburne for 15 yrs now having purchased my first and current home here, marrying my best friend and having my reception at our legion catered by the lovely women’s auxiliary and beginning my family with the birth of my two daughters, I have watched Shelburne grow from a population of 4200 to a community of close to 10 thousand, with that growth I have seen challenges and triumphs.

Over my years as a community member I have been very active in volunteering having joined the fall fair board where I was also the homecraft president for 3yrs, the street festival committee where I host the soap box derby, joined and assumed responsibility of the jr schooners little league, becoming a brownie leader for our Shelburne 1st brownie unit, joining the Shelburne kinettes and hosting or participating in numerous fundraising charity events such as the Shelburne Easter egg hunt, Canada day vendors, heritage music festival vendors, the Shelburne Santa clause parade, savour Shelburne and currently treats in the streets and the Shelburne kinettes shopping with Santa.

I believe community involvement is key to providing our town a place they are proud to call home. As your councillor I will work to not only continue this path but to improve upon it. I feel a stronger partnership with community service groups the BIA and CDRC will greatly benefit us all.

I will make one true promise to you the community and that is to listen to your concerns, wants, needs, and vision for Shelburne because a strong leadership comes not only from what I believe to be the answers but by taking your opinions the people of Shelburne and applying it. During this campaign I’m taking a step away from the traditional promises political figures make and instead I am asking you the questions for your vision of what Shelburne’s future should be, by doing this I can better plan to tackle the issues at hand such as housing both for growth and for our seniors, industry employment for our community, infrastructure such as roads, water, sewer, traffic concerns such as congestion and speeding, activities for our youth, and keeping our town safe with police, fire, and paramedics.

There will be many challenges faced ahead but with the help of fellow elected council members I believe we can make a difference, a positive responsible change with strong grounded roots to our history and heritage.

Thank you,

Lindsay Wegener

