The fun never stops at your Shelburne Public Library

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Upcoming author events with delightful treats by our very own Book Cooks @ YOUR Library!

Sunday, October 21st @2pm -Library Literary Event featuring Robert Burcher, Amateur Archaeologist- Learn about famed environmentalist John Muir’s time in Dufferin and Grey Counties.

Sunday, November 18th @2pm -Library Literary Event featuring David T. Chapman, Storm Chaser. Come out and learn about David T. Chapman’s adventures in storm chasing, while experiencing the gravity of these storms through David’s gorgeous photography.

Library Literary Event featuring Dan Needles- Sunday, December 9th @2pm

Meet author and playwright, Dan Needles at YOUR Library! Dan will be reading from a few of his works including: Letters from Wingfield Farm, With Axe and Flask, and True Confessions from the Ninth Concession! Event is free but will be limited for this event!!

Special Event:

Saturday, November 24th, 10am-4pm SPL’s Annual Silent Auction & Book Sale

Find the perfect Christmas gifts while supporting YOUR Library. Donations appreciated. Bidding ends at 3:45pm.

Teen Scene:

T’ is the season for Halloween fun, and that’s just what our Teens experienced this week at the Minute-to-Win-It competition! Pairs took part in challenges like: make your partner into a mummy, blindfolded gourd bowling, and plastic spider relay! Check out our Teen calendar for more events just like this at www.shelburnelibrary.ca/teens.html! You’ll have the chance to make new friends @ YOUR Library.

Here’s a list of our upcoming events:

Thursday, October 18th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Thursday, October 25th, 6:00-7:00pm- Book Club, Tuesday, October 30th, 4:00-5:00pm- Halloween Celebration *registration preferred, costume encouraged!

Children`s Programs:

Regular programs will be running this week. However, at our LEGO Club on Wednesday @3:30, we will begin our month of spooky build challenges! Join us on October 31st for our LEGO Halloween Party. We will be building in our costumes and watching a Halloween movie.

Sleepy Story Time: Thursday, November 1st: 6:15 pm – 7:15 pm – Sleepy Story Time will begin at 6:15 pm. We will read many stories while snuggling in blankets, and wearing our pajamas. Bring a stuffed animal and leave them for a Stuffie Sleepover after the stories are finished!

Story Time: This Friday morning from 10:30 am – 11:30 am – Dufferin Waste staff will bring a story and read it to the group. We will be making spider headbands and enjoying songs and play.

NEW BOOKS

Fiction:

Caged by Ellison Cooper

After Anna by Lisa Scottoline

The reckoning by Yrsa Sigurdardottir

The Late Bloomers’ Club by Louise Miller

Cottage by the sea by Debbie Macomber

Rescued by David Rosenfelt

The perfect couple by Elin Hilderbrand

Freefall by Adam Hamdy

Blood Highway by Gina Wohlsdorf

Believe me by J.P. Delaney

Mary B by Katherine J. Chen

Cooper’s charm by Lori Foster

Tailspin by Sandra Brown

Paradox by Catherine Coulter

Star Wars: Thrawn alliances by Timothy Zahn

Woman at sea by Catherine Poulain

Non fiction:

A higher loyalty by James Comey

Ordinary to extraordinary: 150 stories as unique as the women who lived them by The Federated Women’s Institutes of Ontario

Victoria and Abdul by Shrabani Basu

Living in the tall grass: poems of reconciliation by Chief R. Stacey Laforme

