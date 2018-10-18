CDDHS Sr. girls basketball team with impressive start to season

October 18, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girls basketball team are turning out a solid season with a 37 point per game average.

After four games in the 2018 season, the Royals are 3-1 and are in second place.

The Royals hosted Erin District High School in the gym ad CDDHS on Wednesday, October 10, for their fourth game of the season.

The Royals managed to take an early lead and were leading 17-8 at the half.

Returning after the break, the Centre Dufferin team put up a solid defensive wall that stopped Erin from scoring.

They allowed only two points to be scored against in the second half.

Center Dufferin managed another ten points in the fourth quarter to win the game 31-10.

“We started really slow,” said Royals forward Taylor Esch after Wednesday’s game. “We we playing zone, which isn’t something we work on a lot. So we found new techniques to fix that. We had to start picking up our rebounds.”

Taylor said the coach gave them ideas on what to do during time-outs and the half-time break.

It worked and the senior team won their third game of the season.

The Royals are currently in second place in the District standings with a 3-1 record.

Westside Secondary School from Orangeville is currently in first place with an identical 3-1 record but take the first spot based on points for / points against.

Emmanuel Christian is in third place followed by Wellington Heights, Erin District, and Norwell District.

The Royals will play the rest of the season on the road.

On Mondy, October 22, they travel to Norwell District Secondary School.

The tip-off for that game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)