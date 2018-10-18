Royals’ baseball team wrap up regular season

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It was a tough week for the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals baseball team after taking three losses in a row to end the regular season.

The team played well – they have all season – but came up short on numbers.

That’s baseball.

The first game of the week against Westside Secondary School on Tuesday, October 9, would have been a lot different it they could have tossed out the first inning.

Westside scored seven runs in the opening at-bat.

From there the game settled down with the Royal’s Bryce Cameron hitting a nice dinger to put men on first and third.

Cody Bryan followed up with a hit to drive in the fist Royals run of the game.

The Centre Dufferin team started to come alive in the third scoring on an error at third base and Aiden Hunt hitting for a double.

A good fourth inning by Westside brought in three runs to take a 10-3 lead.

The Royals had a nice finish in the sixth when they made double play to end the inning.

“The first inning was pretty bad – it felt like no one wanted to be there,” said Royals pitcher Tyler Bryan. “We pulled up our socks. After two innings we started hitting the ball instead of watching pitches go by. They (Westside) found the gaps and that’s how they got most or their base hits.”

Bryan took over pitching duties for the last four innings getting four strike-outs and allowing only two runs.

The Royals travelled to Guelph the following day to take on St. James but left the field with 16-6 loss.

For their third game in three days the Royals returned to Princess of Wales Park in Orangeville to host Centennial Collegiate.

The Royals were edged out by a single point taking an 11-10 loss.

The teams will now move on to the District 4 / 10 championship with the final championship game taking place on Monday, October 22.

