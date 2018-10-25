KTH Park project is a go

As a part of their 20th Anniversary celebrations, KTH has taken on a project to enhance their presence in KTH Park and to upgrade the park in the process. Senior Vice President and Plant Manager Shane Hall, explained that every five years, the company looks at making an investment in the community and a year ago, the committee chose to upgrade the park. In previous ventures, the company had done project in Alliston and at Headwaters Hospital, as well as the Library.

Part of the decision was a tradition within the company, driven from an environmental approach to honour and remember past employees who have left the plant, either through retirement or moving on within the company, of planting a tree in their name on the plant’s grounds.

Now, however, the plant had run out of space to plant future and current trees. As a result, the committee chose to use the park, both as a venue for the trees and as an improved visual and recreational project.

Shane explained the overall concept. The existing white fencing is to be removed and replaced by 40-60 ornamental Cherry trees, in two rows, forming a natural 12’ walkway along the edge of the parking lot and the existing washroom building. Next would be a full span entrance gate/sign, set in stone and wide enough to allow any necessary vehicles to enter and exit. There would be benches along the walkway, with additional seating in the grove of cherry trees planted to honour nine existing people who have left the plant, which backdrops a stone marker identifying the park and KTH.

All this, came a t a labour cost of $15,000 which was supplied entirely by KTH. In the future, a trail will lead from the bottom South East corner of the Park, around the perimeter to the entrance. The possibility exists that exercise stations may also be installed along this trail and further tree plantings. Ultimately, a pavilion may grace the area behind the existing building, making the park a stunning location for event or even wedding photography.

This entire concept, was the work of the committee of associates who comprise all areas of the KTH workforce, from Upper and Middle Management to HR, Quality Control and Production associates. All of whom hold an equal status within the committee.

Shane explained that there are thoughts of paving the existing parking lot as well as the mentioned improvements. He also noted, that until the Town assumes the responsibility, KTH has even been watering the trees in the grove, to insure their prosperity.

The Park is situated at the end of Homestead Street and when the exercise is completed and the trees are blooming, it should be an outstanding part of Shelburne’s Parks and Recreation repertoire .

