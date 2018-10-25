WDG Public Health tests show flu has arrived

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting the first lab-confirmed case of flu in the area. Influenza, or the flu, is a potentially serious illness particularly for young children, elderly people or people with underlying health problems.

“Get the flu shot to protect yourself and those around you,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health. “If you don’t have time to be really sick for a week or more you need to get the flu shot. If you care for anyone vulnerable like a young child or elderly parent you need to get your shot.”

The best way to avoid getting the flu is by receiving a flu vaccination from your health care provider, at local pharmacies or at a Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Flu Clinic.

Common symptoms of the flu include fever and cough which can leave you feeling ill for 2 to 10 days. If you did get the flu, even after getting the shot, the symptoms and length of the illness are likely to be less severe.

Flu germs can survive on a surface for up to eight hours. Besides getting the flu shot, protect yourself and others by washing your hands with soap and water or with an alcohol–based hand sanitizer, sneeze or cough into your sleeve or a tissue, avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes when possible and stay home from work or school if you are sick.

Public Health held its first community flu clinic in Fergus on Monday and flu clinics are planned for next Tuesday, October 30, and Thursday, Nov. 1, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Orangeville Public Health office, 180 Broadway

