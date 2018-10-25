Shelburne Library News

October 25, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Teen Scene: Book Club

If you’re looking to join Pizza & Pages Book Club, this month is a good month to do so—just drop by on Thursday, October 25th prepared to discuss a spooky title of your choice!

Here’s a list of our upcoming events:

Thursday, October 25th, 6:00-7:00pm- Book Club, Tuesday, October 30th, 4:00-5:00pm- Halloween Celebration *registration preferred, costume encouraged!, Thursday, November 1st, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Tuesday, November 6th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

Children’s Programs:

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – This is a drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. Our group will begin 10 minutes later this Tuesday, October 30th to accommodate school tours.

PAWS TO READ: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-therapy-dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading in a calm environment.

LEGO Club: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – We will be having our last week of spooky build challenges this week. Stop by this Wednesday, October the 31st for our LEGO Halloween Party! We will be watching a spooky movie, with Halloween treats and lots of building fun.

Sleepy Story Time: Thursday, November 1st: 6:15 pm – 7:15 pm – Sleepy Story Time will begin at 6:15 pm this month. We will read many stories while snuggling in blankets, and wearing our pajamas. Bring a stuffed animal and leave them for a Stuffie Sleepover after the stories are finished!

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories! Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations! We will begin talking about a new theme this month – hibernation, and the beginning of winter.

Readers Comments (0)