General News

Shelburne Library News

October 25, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Teen Scene: Book Club

If you’re looking to join Pizza & Pages Book Club, this month is a good month to do so—just drop by on Thursday, October 25th prepared to discuss a spooky title of your choice!

Here’s a list of our upcoming events:

Thursday, October 25th, 6:00-7:00pm- Book Club, Tuesday, October 30th, 4:00-5:00pm- Halloween Celebration *registration preferred, costume encouraged!, Thursday, November 1st, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Tuesday, November 6th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

Children’s Programs:

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – This is a drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. Our group will begin 10 minutes later this Tuesday, October 30th to accommodate school tours.

PAWS TO READ: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-therapy-dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading in a calm environment.

LEGO Club: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – We will be having our last week of spooky build challenges this week. Stop by this Wednesday, October the 31st for our LEGO Halloween Party! We will be watching a spooky movie, with Halloween treats and lots of building fun.

Sleepy Story Time: Thursday, November 1st: 6:15 pm – 7:15 pm – Sleepy Story Time will begin at 6:15 pm this month. We will read many stories while snuggling in blankets, and wearing our pajamas. Bring a stuffed animal and leave them for a Stuffie Sleepover after the stories are finished!

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories! Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations! We will begin talking about a new theme this month – hibernation, and the beginning of winter.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Little family gearing up for annual Haunt in the Park event

Written By MARNI WALSH Carola Little says she does not want to give away too many scary details about what is new at the Little ...

Centre Dufferin’s Co-op corner

Student: Jenna Fines Placement: Shelburne Home Hardware This week Jenna Fines from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about her Co-operative Education ...

Close finish in deputy mayor, councillor races as community hits polls on Monday

Written By PETER RICHARDSON Shelburne has a new Council and with it, a majority of new councillors, a new deputy mayor and a new mayor. ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support