Muskies take win and loss over the weekend

October 25, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Senior Muskies are back on the ice for another season.

The squad started off the weekend when they travelled to Durham to take on the Thundercats on Friday (Oct. 12) night.

A solid game all around, for the Shelburne team, the Muskies left the ice with a 7-4 win.

The Muskies returned to the ice the following night at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex to host the Elora Rocks.

Shelburne trailed for the entire game after Elora opened the scoring just 30 seconds into the first period.

A second Rocks goal put them ahead 2-0.

It wasn’t til the second period that the Muskies got on the scoreboard when Ty McCallum hit the back of the Rocks net. It was McCallum’s third goal in as many games.

The third period saw a good Shelburne effort as the Muskies tried to get back into the game.

An Elora goal made it 3-1.

Shelburne’s Nick Hodgson closed the gap with a goal to make it 3-2.

The game ended with a final Rocks goal to end the match with a 4-2 loss for the Muskies.

After the weekend the Muskies have a 1-2 record.

In the early season line-up the Ripley Wolves have jumped out to an early first place lead after winning their opening three games.

The Petrolia Squires are in second place followed by the Mapleton-Minto 81’s in third.

The Muskies will return to home ice at the CDRC on Sasturday, October 27, to host he Milverton Four Wheel Drives.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)