Treats in the Streets more than sweets

November 1, 2018

Written By MARNI WALSH

The second annual Treats in the Streets event brought much more to the community than just candy for kids. The event, organized by new Councillor Lindsay Wegener, Carolann Luxenburger, and Colleen Jehu-Defoe, included a vendor’s fair and family activities.

Lindsay Wegener says the event was “well-received many businesses in Shelburne’s downtown core.” Many shops “participated by handing out candy and engaging the public close,” said the organizer, “and 400 reusable trick or treat bags were handed out to community children.”

Over at the Royal Canadian Legion on William Street, area vendors were busy offering their products for sale. Families were happy for a warm place to browse and support local businesses. The vendors’ fair also offered a free craft for the kids led by Lindsay Wegener. Cheryl Busby, from Century 21, handed out free popcorn, and local photography studio, Timeless Memories by DNK, provide free photos for families decked out in their scariest best for Halloween.

It wouldn’t be Halloween without a “Monster Mash,” and luckily, DJ Sassy Sandra was there spinning tunes from 10 am to 12 noon with Dance Fuel providing a flash mob at Jack Downing Park.

To make sure, more than just candy was going into little tummies, the Shelburne Kinettes were on hand with free pizza. The Treats in the Streets Great Pumpkin Hunt was organized by Compass Church with Jay Wagstaff’s family and friends. The Great Hunt winner was announced at the end of the event, when they received a $50 Cineplex Odeon gift card.

The event offers incentive for families to get out and see the downtown core and learn more about local businesses. Lindsay Wegener “would like to thank sponsors and the Legion for supplying the hall – without them we could not have had the successful event we did.”

