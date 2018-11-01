Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

November 1, 2018

Student: Jenna Fournier

Placement: Small Town Family Dental

This week Jenna Fournier from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about her experience and how Small Town Family Dental is contributing to their community.

Small Town Family Dental in Shelburne is a close to home dental office with a phenomenal team. This includes the one and only Dr. Gewarges, his outstanding Dental Assistant, two amazing Dental Hygienists and three wonderful Dental Secretaries at the front desk. This office offers services such as: bridges & crowns, cleanings, fillings, extractions, impressions, X-rays and much more! You can find a detailed list of all their services on their website https://smalltowndental.ca.

My future plan is to be a Dental Assistant, and luckily for me, Dr. Gewarges was willing to bring me into his team to gain knowledge and experience for my 4 month co-op placement. During my time at Small Town Family Dental I get to observe appointments, use the sterilization system, learn the names and functions of the instruments, gain valuable experience, and most importantly I get to be a part of a phenomenal team. All of these opportunities are providing me with a more in depth view of the career field I aspire to work in.

This opportunity has also made me aware of a variety of occupations related to or connected to the field of Dental Care. These include careers within insurance companies, Henry Schein Dental Supplies and South Simcoe Dental Laboratory Inc.

Small Town Family Dental offers the level of dental care everyone deserves. The team cares about the community and likes to both give back and support the county, donating to organizations including “Treats in the Streets”.

