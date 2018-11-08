Shelburne Library News

November 8, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Garden of Remembrance – 2018

We are meeting our goal of 1000 poppies for our Remembrance Day tribute!! The Poppies are being “planted” in our black display units and will be at the Cenotaph for the Remembrance Day service on November 11. This joint project of YOUR Library, the Local Legion, and countless volunteers has drawn together many dedicated members of the community to plant our Garden of Remembrance. They are absolutely beautiful and all our volunteers and supporters can look with pride at this special Commemoration.

Teen Scene: Book Club

Our TAB met this week and we have lots of things planned for the month of December—keep checking our website and Facebook page for updated calendars! Writer’s Café will continue with NaNoWriMo on Thursdays for the month of November. If you/your Teen is coming to the Teen Iron Chef competition, please register on our website, or call YOUR Library at 519-925-2168! Also—if you need a copy of this month’s book club pick, The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton, there are several available!

Here’s a list of our upcoming events:

Thursday, November 8th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Tuesday, November 20th, 4:00-5:00pm- *Teen Iron Chef (registration required), Thursday, November 29th, 6:00-7:00pm- Book Club

Children`s Programs

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – This is a drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under.

PAWS TO READ: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-therapy-dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading in a calm environment.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Drop in for lots of fun building challenges.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories!

UPCOMING CHILDREN’S EVENTS

Carolyn j. Morris will be visiting our library on Friday, November 30th at 10:30 am. She will be singing, reading some of her very own stories, and making a special craft with us. Register early as there are limited spaces.

The library will be hosting Wintertime Slime on Saturday, December 8th,

2018 from 1-2 pm. We will be creating three types of winter and holiday- themed slime. This group is open to children ages 6-12 years old. Sign up today, limited spaces available!

NEW BOOKS

Fiction:

The tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather

Morris

Time’s convert by Deborah Harkness

Jane Austen’s pride and prejudice with

recipes by Martha Stewart

The trick by Emanuel Bergmann

The last days of Cafe Leila by Donia Bijan

Child of a mad god by R. A. Salvatore

How to walk away by Katherine Center

Only killers and thieves by Paul Howarth

The house swap by Rebecca Fleet

My name is a knife by Alix Hawley

The mermaid and Mrs. Hancock by Imo

gen Hermes Gowar

Non fiction:

What the health by Eunice Wong

Eat move think by Shaun Francis

The how not to die cookbook by Michael

Greger, M.D.

Into the silence: The Great War, Mallory,

and the conquest of Everest by Wade

Davis

The stump farm by Robert J. Adams

Beyond the stump farm by Robert J.

Adams

