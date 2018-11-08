Christian Perspectives: What you think, believe, say, intend matters

November 8, 2018

Wow! God uses memories to help us through our current situations and challenges. I am reminded of this on Facebook each day when they publish something I wrote on the same date in the past.

In the morning of Nov. 1, 2018, up popped my entry from 2015 – “In five minutes Nov. 1 will be in the past. It was a great day to have as the first day of the rest of my life! You get what you think about so, choose to think about a lifetime of firsts. If I mess up on one day, not to worry because I get to have another first the next and some day I will have a totally perfect first attempt at something. Weird, right? After a wonderful end of this day and a terrific first day tomorrow, let God bless you each and every moment of each and every day and may you recognize just how blessed you truly are.”

This memory from 2015 was exactly what I needed after yet another night of sleeplessness, which had come about from poorly handled stress factors over a period of months. I needed to be reminded of God’s blessing and his presence.

The truth is, fear of the present and of the future has no place when God is in control. I also just happened to be flooded with many Facebook entries in the dark night hours of Nov. 1m encouraging me to cast down feat, followed by my own words, which appeared first thing in the morning. Incredible coincidences? Nope. It’s definitely God giving me a reminder to not allow current challenges and circumstances to get me down, but to look onward and forward into each new first day of the rest of my life. I extend that reminder to you.

As my husband, Rev. Bob C. McLellan says “What you think, what you believe, what you say, what you intend matters because it impacts your actions, which determine your outcomes in life.” Think and speak calm, peace and hope into your life.

When addressing and banishing the apparent “giants” of fear, worry, depression, discouragement, temptation to sin, lack of resources, disbelief or whatever giant is taunting you, as David said to Goliath, speak out loud my paraphrase of Samuel 17: 45-47.You can replace the three dots… with a word that describes your giant, such as fear, worry , depression.

“You come against me… but i come against you in the name of the Lord Almighty, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied. This day the Lord will hand you over to me and I’ll strike you down… all those gathered here will know that it is not by sword or spear that the Lord saves, for the battle is the Lord’s and he will give all of you into our hands.” And John 4:4 “Greater is He who is in me than he that is in the world.” And my creator, Father God says, “Let it be so!”

Rev. Maxine R. McLellan

Grace Church of the Nazarene

