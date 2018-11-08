Shelburne Police Service launches Crime Prevention Week

November 8, 2018 · 0 Comments

The Shelburne Police Service kicked off Ontario’s annual Crime Prevention Week, which runs from November 4 to 10, 2018. The week-long promotion of crime prevention is supported by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, and all polices across Ontario.

“Crime Prevention works. When police work with their communities to stop crime in its tracks, we all win,” said Shelburne Police Chief Kent Moore. “We are proud of how safe our community is and we are proud to work with our citizens, local government and businesses to prevent crime in Shelburne”.

The Shelburne Police Service would like to take this time to remind Shelburne residents of small things that they can do that make a big difference in preventing crime:

• Call 911 if you witness a crime in progress or a dangerous situation.

• Anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) if you have information about a crime.

• Lock it OR Lose it! Secure your vehicles and your home.

• Increase street visibility around your home so that neighbours can see if someone is in your yard or trying your door locks.

OPP kicked off Crime Prevention

Week with ‘Operation Heat’

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in communities across the province are on the lookout this week for youth demonstrating acts of kindness and exhibiting positive behaviour.

The provincial Operation Heat launch took place in Midland last Thursday in support of this year’s provincial Crime Prevention Week, which takes place November 4 to10.

The theme for this year’s Crime Prevention Week #CPWeek2018 is “Crime Prevention: Help Us Help You” This theme emphasizes on the importance of the police working with community partners from a variety of sectors, as well as the public, to develop programs and strategies that address local crime and complex social issues on a sustainable basis.

Operation Heat assists police to build relationships with youth in the community and reward good conduct by giving out “tickets” for hot beverages at Circle K Convenience Stores across Ontario.

A youth may receive a “positive ticket” from an officer for a number of actions:

• oing a good deed and being kind to others;

• articipating in community activities;

• emonstrating community pride e.g. picking up trash;

• eterring crime or observing school crossing rules; or

• s an “icebreaker” to establish a rapport with kids in their patrol area.

“The OPP is pleased to be continuing its partnership with Circle K Stores across Ontario again this year for Operation Heat 2018. Operation Heat gives our officers opportunities to interact and build relationships in a rewarding way with our communities,” said Inspector Angie McCollum, OPP Community Safety Services.

OPP enlisting social media in bid

to find killer in 38-year-old cold case

On November 7, 1980, Veronica Lynn Kaye, 18, left her Etobicoke apartment and boarded a bus to visit a friend at a photography store before heading to a major shopping centre in Mississauga.

Veronica entered the store and met with her friend but gave no indication that anything was wrong. She told her friend that she had a ride and was heading to Square One Shopping Centre. But Veronica wasn’t seen with anyone, nor was a vehicle seen in the parking lot. Thirty-eight (38) years ago Wednesday, Veronica was last seen alive leaving the photography store. Her family reported Veronica missing, prompting an extensive search that proved unsuccessful.

More than 11 months later – on October 9, 1981 – two men walking in Caledon found Veronica’s body in a wooded, isolated area near the intersection of Humber Station Road and Castlederg Sideroad. Investigators say Veronica was wearing the same clothes in which she was last seen alive and sustained fatal injuries fighting for her life. A unique button was found with Veronica’s body that did not come from her clothing. Police want to identify the source of this button.

Knowing that someone has information to assist with this ongoing investigation, the OPP have created and released a video overview of this crime on the official OPP YouTube channel and are encouraging the public to view and share it widely on their respective social media channels.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder. If you have any information about this case, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, your local police service, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Woman seriously hurt in crash

On Monday November 5, at 11:58 a.m., Dufferin OPP were dispatched to a serious personal injury collision on Highway 10 between the 20 and 25 Sideroad in Mono. Dufferin EMS and Orangeville Fire Department‎ also responded.

Preliminary Investigation revealed that a southbound Chevrolet sedan crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a northbound tractor trailer. The female driver of the sedan was extricated by fire personnel and transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver of tractor trailer was uninjured and his truck ended up in the east ditch.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators attended the scene and he highway remained closed for several hours.

OPS warns of seasonal frauds, scams

As part of Crime Prevention Week, the Orangeville Police Service is reminding residents that fraud and scams are still prevalent in our community. With the holiday season approaching, criminals take advantage of the “season of giving” by attempting to attract generous victims to support their criminal habits.

The criminals behind the frauds and scams are using multiple tactics to contact potential victims including going door to door, sending letters in the mail, placing phone calls and using the internet.

Internet and cellular phone-based scams include messages from people claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency advising of outstanding taxes, phone service providers informing you of over payments and financial institutions asking you to reset passwords. Be mindful when receiving these unsolicited messages. Always check with a reliable offline source before giving any information or completing transactions requesting money or gift card payments.

An increasing number of fraudulent retailers have been recognized on various social media sites. These online retailers advertise seemingly “too good to be true” deals on items such as professional sports apparel and high-end electronics. Transactions are completed with purchasers never receiving the items that were purchased.

