High school volleyball schedule heads to playoffs

November 8, 2018

The District 4 boys volleyball season wrapped up with the final games played on Wednesday, October 31.

The Centre Dufferin District High School Senior team won’t be making the playoffs this year. They lost their final match 3-2 to Wellington Heights Secondary school on the final day of the schedule.

“Today’ match was good. We just got down at the start,” said Royals senior hitter, Daniel Van Der Zaag, afther the final game. “We played, well, but some balls – like not calling it or serving into the net or stepping over the line cost us.”

While the Royals didn’t have the best season this year, Daniel said he thought the team still played well as a unit.

“We played good, but we couldn’t pull out any wins. We won sets but we just couldn’t win games.”

The District 4 senior playoffs will get underway on November 8.

Erin District High School will meet Westside Secondary School from Orangeville, in one semi-final game. Norwell District Secondary School will be up against Emmanuel Christian High School in the other semi-final match.

In the District junior competition, the CDDS team won’t find a spot in the playoff berth this season.

They played their final match on Wednesday, October 31, against Wellington Heights Secondary School, but lost the match 3-1.

In the junior division playoffs, Westside Scondary School will be up against Norwell District Secondary School for their semi-final.

The other semi-final will see Erin District High School meet up with Wellington Heights Secondary School.

The District finals are slated for Monday, November 12, with the top seed getting home court advantage.

District champions will go on to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA.

